Diriyah Company Sets A Guinness World Record For The Largest Construction Safety Lesson



2,864 workers gathered for a construction safety lesson in Wadi Safar development, Diriyah. Diriyah Company has achieved a Total Recordable Incident Rate of 0.015 for ongoing infrastructure projects

Diriyah: Diriyah Company has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest construction safety lesson, with the participation of 2,864 workers in Diriyah's Wadi Safar development. The record was achieved in collaboration with Al-Rashid Trading & Contracting Company (RTCC).

The World Record certification ceremony was held at Diriyah Company's head office on 14 April 2025. Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, attended the ceremony alongside official representatives from Guinness World Records.

The 30-minute safety lesson focused on the“Top Five Critical Safety Hazards in the Construction Industry” and was conducted by a single safety instructor. Touching on key health and safety measures directly relevant to their daily tasks, the lesson highlighted the importance of safe working practices and personal responsibility on-site and is part of a broader commitment to safety training. Ongoing assessments will be conducted on-site, and additional training will be provided by Diriyah Company's Occupational Health, Safety, & Security program.

To accommodate the scale of the exercise, a dedicated outdoor venue was constructed with a specially designed stage, creating an environment conducive to learning while also supporting the official record attempt. To accurately measure participation and uphold the integrity of the record attempt, a structured entry and exit system using special gates was implemented. This method provided a precise number of attendees, ensuring compliance with the record requirements. Through this initiative, Diriyah Company not only set a new benchmark in construction safety training but also reinforced its solid commitment to workers' well-being.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, said:“This new world record, in which Diriyah's project staff gathered in Wadi Safar, one of Diriyah Company's masterplans covering an area of over 62 sq km demonstrates our unwavering commitment to safety and our goal of ensuring everyone returns home safely to their families. Our Health & Safety management system goes above and beyond to ensure and protect the welfare of employees, contractors and on-site teams working across the Diriyah project.”

Diriyah Company upholds the highest safety standards across its construction and development sites, reinforced by regular training sessions for both internal teams and external contractors. To date, Diriyah Company has achieved a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.015 for ongoing infrastructure projects. Wadi Safar, one of Diriyah Company's masterplans, is an exclusive sanctuary of refinement and wellbeing built from a rich cultural heritage. It features a range of exclusive residential options and internationally renowned hospitality, retail and leisure venues. In July 2024, a $2.13 billion joint venture construction contract was awarded for the development of the Royal Equestrian & Polo Club, Wadi Safar and world-class hotels Aman Wadi Safar, Six Senses Wadi Safar, The Chedi Wadi Safar, and the Faena Wadi Safar. Wadi Safar is additionally the location for the prestigious Royal Golf Club, Wadi Safar, and the 27-hole signature championship golf course designed by golf legend Greg Norman.

Developed on the outskirts of the capital, Riyadh, Diriyah is one of Saudi Arabia's giga-projects, backed by one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, the Public Investment Fund (PIF). As part of this transformative urban development, Diriyah aims to provide homes for nearly 100,000 residents, create an estimated 178,000 jobs, attract approximately 50 million annual visits, and contribute a remarkable $18.6 billion directly to Saudi Arabia's GDP once completed.

About Diriyah:

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host more than 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh's new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah's development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company:

Diriyah Company was launched in 2022 and joined the Public Investment Fund's (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah,“The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah's cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.

About Wadi Safar:

Built upon the rich legacy of the past, and bold vision shaping its future is Wadi Safar – a globally peerless, one-of-a-kind, ultra-luxurious destination; the future residence of Saudi Arabia's most discerning; and playground for the global elite. Its land, which will be priced amongst the most premium in the world, will house the estates of Saudi Arabia's most influential. The world-class hospitality and lifestyle assets, which include a Greg Norman signature Golf Course and the Royal Golf Cub, the Royal Equestrian & Polo Club, 3 lifestyle hubs including retail outlets and mosques, 8 ultra luxury hotels including Aman, Oberoi, Six Senses, and more, complemented by parks and open spaces, and 42 kilometers of trails – will help attract luxury leisure travelers from around the world.