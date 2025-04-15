Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils Stunning New Concept Showroom At UW Mall, Dubai Launched By Kareena Kapoor Khan

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 390 showrooms across 13 countries, has just unveiled their stunning new showroom in Dubai at UW Mall. Making it the 65th outlet of the brand in the UAE, the showroom was inaugurated by acclaimed actress and brand ambassador of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Malabar Group Chairman, Mr. M.P Ahammed; Vice-Chairman, Mr. Abdul Salam K.P; Managing Director of International Operations, Mr. Shamlal Ahamed; Managing Director of India Operations, Mr. Asher O; Senior Director of Malabar Group, Mr. Mayankutty C; family members of Malabar Group' senior leadership, other management team members from Malabar Gold & Diamonds, customers & well-wishers were also present. The impending appearance of Kareena Kapoor Khan drew massive crowds to UW Mall, eager to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood diva in her full splendor.

As part of the showroom's grand opening, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has unveiled exciting inaugural offers for its customers. Customers can enjoy free gold coins on the purchase of diamond & precious gem above AED 3000. The offers are valid till 30th April 2025.

Commenting on the occasion, Malabar Group Chairman M.P Ahammed said :“It is with immense pride and joy that we unveil our new showroom in the heart of Dubai. The UAE has always been the cornerstone of our international growth, and this launch further reinforces our commitment to deepening our presence in this dynamic market in a responsible and sustainable way. With our global showroom count soon approaching the 400 mark, we are steadily moving closer to our vision of becoming the world's No. 1 jewellery retailer. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers, partners, and team members whose continued trust and support have been instrumental in this journey.”

Located at UW mall (next to Burjuman), the new showroom, which is Malabar Gold & Diamonds' 65th outlet in the UAE, is designed to offer an elevated shopping experience, blending breathtaking design portfolio with unparalleled customer service. With a luxurious ambiance, personalized services, and a curated selection of gold, diamond, and bridal collections across Malabar Gold & Diamonds numerous exclusive brands such as Mine, Era, Viraaz, Precia, Ethnix & Divine, the showroom promises to redefine jewellery retail in the heart of Dubai. The showroom also features amenities such as a luxurious customer lounge to facilitate a comfortable shopping experience.

“We are thrilled to unveil our all-new concept showroom at UW Mall, curated especially for the refined tastes of Dubai's jewellery connoisseurs. This showroom represents the next chapter in our journey of innovation-where timeless craftsmanship meets an elevated retail experience. At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, we have always believed in going beyond just selling jewellery; we aim to create moments, memories, and unmatched value for our customers. This new space is a testament to that vision”, commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds .“Having our brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan inaugurate the showroom made this occasion even more special. As one of the prominent global faces of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, her ethereal grace & beauty have significantly contributed to our recognition as a global brand”, he continued.

The new showroom at UW Mall will also be hosting Malabar Gold & Diamonds signature,“Artistry” jewellery exhibition from the 18th April to 4th May. A true celebration of craftsmanship, Artistry brings together some of the most exclusive and exquisite designs from across the Malabar Gold & Diamonds global portfolio. This curated exhibition promises a visual feast for jewellery connoisseurs, featuring a stunning array of never-before-seen creations in gold, diamonds, and precious gems. From statement necklaces and elegant bangles to intricately designed rings and earrings, every piece is a testament to fine artistry and timeless design. In addition to the immense design variety that customers can expect, jewellery lovers will also have the opportunity to exchange their diamond jewellery purchased from anywhere for the latest designs from Malabar Gold & Diamonds at the best value. Zero deduction exchange offer for 22K old gold is also available as part of the exhibition.

“Malabar Gold & Diamonds' journey to becoming the most prominent Indian jewellery retailer in the UAE has been driven by two core principles - an exceptional and ever-evolving design & service offering, and an unwavering commitment to ethical and transparent business practices. Dubai has always been a pivotal market for us, and the launch of our new concept showroom at UW Mall reflects our continued investment in creating elevated, customer-centric shopping experiences. The overwhelming response from our customers at the launch of this showroom reaffirms our belief in the strength and vibrancy of this market,” said Mr. Abdul Salam K.P, Vice Chairman of Malabar Group.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for offering an unparalleled jewellery buying experience with convenience and customer-friendly policies along with the 'Malabar Promise' of incomparable quality and service assurance. Apart from this, the Malabar Promise also includes transparent pricing, assured lifetime maintenance from any of the showrooms across 13 countries, guaranteed buyback, tested and certified diamonds, 100% value on diamond and gold jewellery exchange, 100% hallmarked jewellery, responsible sourcing, fair price policy, and fair labour practices.