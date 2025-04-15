Remote-Controlled Bomb Targets Police Truck In Mastung, 3 Constables Martyred, 19 Injured

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)– A remote-controlled bomb blast targeted a police truck in Mastung district on Friday, killing three personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary and injuring 19 others.

According to security sources, the explosion occurred near Khand Mehsori on Dasht Road, where the police vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on a motorcycle. The attack was carried out just as the officers were returning from duty.

Police officials confirmed that rescue and security teams rushed to the site immediately after the explosion. The area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched to track the perpetrators.

The bodies of the martyred personnel were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, while the injured were given emergency treatment. Two of the wounded officers are reported to be in critical condition and have been moved to Quetta for advanced care.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed that the IED blast targeted a truck transporting police officers from RTC Kalat. He stated that the attack resulted in the martyrdom of three policemen.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack and directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured. In his statement, he asserted,“There will be zero tolerance for any negligence in the treatment of the wounded. The government of Balochistan stands in solidarity with the families of the martyrs.”