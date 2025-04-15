403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tajikistani Amb.: Ties With Kuwait Based On Understanding, Mutual Support
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Otaibi
KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) -- Ties with Kuwait are based on understanding and mutual support since diplomatic relations were establish in 1994, said Tajikistan Ambassador to Kuwait Zubaydullo Zubaydov on Tuesday.
In an interview with KUNA on the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties, Ambassador Zubaydov -- also Dean of the Diplomatic Corps -- revealed that Kuwait was one of the first Gulf States to have recognized Tajikistan's independence, showing as a result, Kuwait's keenness on supporting stability and development in the central Asian region.
The two countries took relations further by establishing embassies with Tajikistan opening its diplomatic mission in Kuwait in 2012 and Kuwait opening its embassy in Dushanbe the following year, he added.
The Ambassador indicated that both countries continued to coordinate efforts within the regional and international arenas, which resulted in fruitful cooperation on all aspects including within the domain of economy.
There are more venues for both countries to explore, he affirmed, noting that Tajikistan has great investment potential for Kuwaitis within agriculture, hydroelectric energy, tourism, and much more.
The joint Tajikistani-Kuwaiti committee for economic, commercial and technical cooperation is an important platform that push the wheel of developing cooperation much further, he asserted, noting that continuous meetings amongst business personnel from both countries were vital in seeking mutual ventures and benefits.
Ambassador Zubaydov welcomed all Kuwaiti companies eager to invest in Tajikistan's market especially within transport and energy, stressing that his country was eager to work with such an important partner from the GCC region.
In regards to developing cultural and educational cooperation, Ambassador Zubaydov underlined that such cooperation was important in building bridges of cooperation and understanding between the people of Kuwait and Tajikistan.
He pointed out that many Tajik students were studying in Kuwaiti Universities especially in majors such as the Arabic language and Sharia.
The Ambassador expressed his country's willingness to organize joint cultural activities with Kuwait, saying that both nations could feature their cultural outputs and heritage during such events.
The Ambassador also showcased great desire to boost ties on the highest level whether through official state visits or jointly partaking in international activities.
He noted that both countries could explore more cooperation within security as well as humanitarian work.
He also asserted that both countries shared a joint vision in regards to countering terrorism and extremism both regionally and internationally.
Tajikistan has a vast experience in handling cross-borders security challenges and would like to share this experience with other countries, namely Kuwait, he affirmed.
On the humanitarian level, the Ambassador expressed admiration to the Kuwait efforts within such domain especially through the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) or charitable organizations.
He commended Kuwait for supporting Tajikistan within education, health sector, and infrastructural development, saying that such support reflected the strength relations. (end)
nmo
KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) -- Ties with Kuwait are based on understanding and mutual support since diplomatic relations were establish in 1994, said Tajikistan Ambassador to Kuwait Zubaydullo Zubaydov on Tuesday.
In an interview with KUNA on the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties, Ambassador Zubaydov -- also Dean of the Diplomatic Corps -- revealed that Kuwait was one of the first Gulf States to have recognized Tajikistan's independence, showing as a result, Kuwait's keenness on supporting stability and development in the central Asian region.
The two countries took relations further by establishing embassies with Tajikistan opening its diplomatic mission in Kuwait in 2012 and Kuwait opening its embassy in Dushanbe the following year, he added.
The Ambassador indicated that both countries continued to coordinate efforts within the regional and international arenas, which resulted in fruitful cooperation on all aspects including within the domain of economy.
There are more venues for both countries to explore, he affirmed, noting that Tajikistan has great investment potential for Kuwaitis within agriculture, hydroelectric energy, tourism, and much more.
The joint Tajikistani-Kuwaiti committee for economic, commercial and technical cooperation is an important platform that push the wheel of developing cooperation much further, he asserted, noting that continuous meetings amongst business personnel from both countries were vital in seeking mutual ventures and benefits.
Ambassador Zubaydov welcomed all Kuwaiti companies eager to invest in Tajikistan's market especially within transport and energy, stressing that his country was eager to work with such an important partner from the GCC region.
In regards to developing cultural and educational cooperation, Ambassador Zubaydov underlined that such cooperation was important in building bridges of cooperation and understanding between the people of Kuwait and Tajikistan.
He pointed out that many Tajik students were studying in Kuwaiti Universities especially in majors such as the Arabic language and Sharia.
The Ambassador expressed his country's willingness to organize joint cultural activities with Kuwait, saying that both nations could feature their cultural outputs and heritage during such events.
The Ambassador also showcased great desire to boost ties on the highest level whether through official state visits or jointly partaking in international activities.
He noted that both countries could explore more cooperation within security as well as humanitarian work.
He also asserted that both countries shared a joint vision in regards to countering terrorism and extremism both regionally and internationally.
Tajikistan has a vast experience in handling cross-borders security challenges and would like to share this experience with other countries, namely Kuwait, he affirmed.
On the humanitarian level, the Ambassador expressed admiration to the Kuwait efforts within such domain especially through the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) or charitable organizations.
He commended Kuwait for supporting Tajikistan within education, health sector, and infrastructural development, saying that such support reflected the strength relations. (end)
nmo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment