Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-15 02:16:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For immediate release

15 April 2025

Serabi Gold plc
("Serabi" or the "Company")
Holding(s) in Company

The Board of Serabi announces that the Company has received the following TR-1 notification which is set out below.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
Andrew Khov
Vice President, Investor Relations & Business
Development 		Mobile +1 647 885 4874
Email: ...
Website:
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint UK Broker
Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint UK Broker
Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
Camarco
Financial PR - Europe
Gordon Poole / Emily Hall Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980
Harbor Access
Financial PR – North America
Jonathan Patterson / Lisa Micali Tel: +1 475 477 9404

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at .

Neither the London Stock Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.


TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii : Serabi Gold plc
BG5NDX9
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an“X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an“X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name Greenstone Resources II LP
City and country of registered office (if applicable) St Peter Port, Guernsey
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi : 12 April 2025
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 12 April 2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.20% 0.0% 5.20% 3,936,492
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 		25.20% 0.0% 25.20%



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
 Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00BG5NDX91 3,936,492 0 5.20% 0
SUBTOTAL 8. A 3,936,492 5.20%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
Settlement xii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an“X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Greenstone Resources II LP 5.20% 0.00 5.20%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
Greenstone Resources II LP entered into a legally binding unconditional share purchase agreement on 12 April 2025 to sell 15,146,902 ordinary shares in Serabi Gold plc. Completion is expected to occur within 20 calendar days of the share purchase agreement, or such other date as the parties may agree. All voting and other rights in the 15,146,902 ordinary shares are retained by Greenstone Resources II LP until completion.


Place of completion UK
Date of completion 14 April 2025

