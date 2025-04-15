War Update: 99 Combat Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, Lyman, Pokrovsk Sectors Hottest Spots

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the past day, April 14, a total of 99 combat engagements took place between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian occupiers along the frontlines.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, shared this information in their morning updat as of 8:00 on Tuesday, April 15.

Russian forces launched one missile strike and 119 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, using one missile and dropping 191 guided aerial bombs.

Additionally, the enemy conducted 6,590 artillery shellings and deployed 3,275 kamikaze drones.

Russian aviation targeted the areas of the following settlements: Osoivka, Mazenivka, Krasnopillia, Myropilske, Prokhody, Uhroiidy, Mykhailivske, Petrushivka, Riasne, Mala Rybytsia, and Stepok in Sumy region, Slatyne, Udy in Kharkiv region, Yablunivka, Nova Poltavka, Hrodivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove in Donetsk Region, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Stepnohirsk, Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

In response, Ukraine's air force, missile troops, and artillery struck five clusters of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two air defense systems, four command posts, eight artillery systems, three radar/electronic warfare stations, two other critical enemy facilities.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack near Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy launched 20 assaults near Nadiya, Nove, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Bilohorivka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk sector , Russian forces carried out three attacks near Verkhniokamianske and Ivano-Darivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , four combat clashes occurred near Chasiv Yar, Andriivka, and towards Maiske.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy carried out 11 assaults near Ozarianivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 enemy assault and offensive actions near Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Bohdanivka, and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions seven times near Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv.

In the Orikhiv sector , Ukrainian forces repelled three attacks near Stepove, Lobkove, and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske sector , two Russian assault attempts were repelled.

In the Kursk sector , 17 combat engagements occurred; the enemy carried out 56 airstrikes, dropped 89 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 436 artillery shellings, including 26 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of April 15, 2025, total Russian combat losses since February 24, 2022, amount to approximately 935,160 personnel, including 1,180 over the past day.

