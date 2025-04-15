Iran Says Next Round Of“Indirect” Talks With U.S. To Move From Oman, Format Unchanged

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Apr 15 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran said yesterday that, the next round of“indirect” talks with the United States over its nuclear programme will take place outside Oman, though the structure and mediation of the negotiations will remain unchanged.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, Tehran does not consider the location of the talks to be as significant as the framework in which they are held. He indicated that the discussions will continue to be conducted indirectly, with Oman maintaining its mediating role.

Baghaei said, Muscat will coordinate the new venue for the upcoming round and expressed appreciation for Oman's role in hosting the initial phase of negotiations.

Western media reported yesterday that, the next round could be held in Rome, citing an Italian source involved in the planning.

Baghaei also dismissed the possibility of direct engagement with Washington, saying, Iran does not view that format as effective. He said, indirect talks are not unusual, and have been used previously in dealings between the two countries.– NNN-IRNA