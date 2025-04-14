Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar's Cherif And Ahmed Cruise Into Asian Beach Volleyball Tour Quarters

2025-04-14 11:01:28
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's beach volleyball duo Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Asian Beach Volleyball Tour in Samila, Thailand, after an emphatic 2-0 (21-13, 21-9) victory over Iran. The win ensured the Qatari pair topped Group B with six points, having earlier defeated teams from Hong Kong and Kazakhstan. Their dominant group-stage performance underscores their strong form heading into the knockout rounds. The draw for the final stages of the tournament is set to take place today. The top two teams from each of the eight groups have earned a spot in the quarter-finals.

