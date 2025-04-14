Global Times: Xi Calls On China, Vietnam To Oppose Unilateral Bullying

BEIJING, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, said on Monday that China and Vietnam should carry forward the profound traditional friendship featuring "camaraderie plus brotherhood." China will continue to support Vietnam taking socialist path suited to its national conditions, Xi said.

Xi made the remarks while meeting with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, during his state visit to Vietnam.

During the meeting, Xi proposed six measures to deepen the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

China and Vietnam should strengthen strategic focus and jointly oppose unilateral bullying, Xi said.

Xi also called on the two sides to maintain the stability of the global free trade system and industrial and supply chains.

Xi said leaders of China and Vietnam should exchange visits frequently like relatives.

Building China-Vietnam community with shared future carries great global significance and China's mega market is always open to Vietnam, said Xi.

Xi also urged China and Vietnam to jointly tackle online gambling, telecom fraud and other cross-border crimes. China and Vietnam should achieve more positive maritime interaction, Xi said.

In meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Monday, Xi said that China and Vietnam should firmly uphold the multilateral trading system. Xi also urged the two countries to work together to push for an economic globalization that is more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all.

Xi arrived in Hanoi on Monday. In a written statement upon his arrival at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Xi said he looks forward to having an in-depth exchange of views with Vietnamese leaders on issues concerning ties between the two parties and countries that have a global impact, determine future direction, and possess strategic significance, as well as on international and regional issues of common concern.

To a new height

Upon arrival, Xi was warmly welcomed by enthusiastic crowds in Hanoi. On Monday morning, enthusiastic crowds lined the streets – Vietnamese locals, overseas Chinese, students and employees of Chinese enterprises all gathered together holding Chinese and Vietnamese national flags. Some held up red banners reading "Deep China-Vietnam Friendship, Comrades Plus Brothers."

According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the Chinese leader and his entourage were greeted at the airport with exciting drum performances by 200 artists, along with dance performances by 54 young girls dressed in the traditional costumes of 54 ethnic groups from across Vietnam.

Later on Monday, Xi attended a welcome ceremony held by To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.

Xu Liping, director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said head-of-state diplomacy is crucial in the relations between the two parties and countries of China and Vietnam, steering and setting the course for bilateral ties, especially amid rising global economic uncertainties.

During Xi's visit to Vietnam in December 2023, bilateral ties were elevated to a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. In August 2024, then Vietnamese President To Lam chose China as the destination for his first overseas visit only two weeks after being elected general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.

Xi's visit is taking place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. A VNA article said Xi's visit is significant and symbolic for the bilateral relationship, thereby continuing to maintain the positive development trend, spreading strongly to all levels, sectors, and people, creating a vibrant, effective, and practical atmosphere of cooperation.

Xu believes the state visit by the Chinese leader provides a valuable opportunity to elevate bilateral relations to a new height and enhance the strategic nature of China-Vietnam ties.

The expert commented that the prospects for cooperation in areas such as infrastructure connectivity, trade of agricultural products, digital and green economy, as well as people-to-people exchanges and education are broad, contributing to creating new highlights in pragmatic cooperation.

Commenting on the development of China-Vietnam bilateral trade ties, He Yongqian, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce, said on April 10 that China has been Vietnam's largest trading partner since 2004, and Vietnam has been China's largest trading partner in ASEAN since 2016.

China-Vietnam bilateral trade has exceeded $200 billion for four consecutive years, reaching $260.65 billion in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 13.5 percent, said He, adding that Vietnam is an important overseas investment destination for China, with Chinese enterprises investing over $2.5 billion directly in Vietnam in 2024, maintaining rapid growth.

"Infrastructure links from rail to ports are expanding fast. Fruits from Vietnam frequent Chinese tables while Chinese raw materials and machinery fuel Vietnamese industry," Xinhua said in a report.

A reliable partner

President Xi's visits to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia are his first trips abroad this year, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

In a signed article titled "Building on past achievements and making new advances in pursuit of shared goals" published on Monday by the Nhan Dan Newspaper of Vietnam ahead of his state visit, Xi said China will deepen friendly cooperation with neighboring countries and jointly advance Asia's modernization, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

"China will ensure continuity and stability of its neighborhood diplomacy. We will stay committed to the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness," he wrote, adding that "we will continue to pursue the policy of forging friendships and partnerships with our neighbors."

Some Western media have claimed that the Chinese leader's visit comes amid the tariff turbulence.

According to Xu, trade issues may not be the primary focus of the leader's visit as Chinese diplomacy places greater emphasis on strategic, long-term, and fundamental issues and cooperation.

However, the visits to the Southeast Asian neighbors show that amid global trade turbulence, China remains as a trustworthy partner for Southeast Asian countries, and deepening regional cooperation is mutually beneficial for all parties, Xu said.

"It adds more certainty to not only bilateral relations but also regional stability, contributing to the recovery and growth of Asia-Pacific regional and global economies,'' Xu added.

According to Chinese official customs data, China's exports to ASEAN jumped 8.1 percent in March, particularly outbound shipments to Vietnam surged nearly 16.5 percent, while imports from the region grew 2.8 percent.

Nguyen Tang Nghi, dean of the School of International Relations, University of Social Sciences & Humanities under the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, told the Global Times that Vietnam, China and other countries in the Southeast Asian region may face similar challenges.

Therefore, we need to further open our economies and strengthen mutual trade and investment cooperation. Vietnam and China, in particular, need to be more proactive and decisive in promoting trade and investment, leveraging each other's strengths as the tariff row becomes more intense and unpredictable, he said.

This article first appeared in Global Times:



SOURCE Global Times

