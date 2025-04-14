Total Control 24 (TC24) Under Review: Best Prostate Health Supplement For Men In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clinically Studied Ingredients in Total Control 24 (TC24) Target Prostate Inflammation, Urinary Issues, and Hormonal Imbalance-Positioning It as 2025's Leading Natural Prostate Health Solution for Men Over 40

New York City, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





1. Introduction: Prostate Health in Men Over 40

Prostate health is one of the most overlooked yet critical areas of concern for aging men. As men enter their 40s and beyond, hormonal shifts, inflammation, and lifestyle changes begin to impact the health of the prostate gland-a small but vital organ that supports urinary function and reproductive health.

Recent studies reveal that nearly 50% of men in their 50s and up to 90% of men in their 80s suffer from symptoms related to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), an age-associated enlargement of the prostate. These symptoms include:



Frequent nighttime urination (nocturia)

Weak urine stream or dribbling

Sudden urge to urinate

Incomplete bladder emptying Sexual performance decline

For many, these symptoms emerge gradually and are often dismissed as a regular part of aging. However, untreated BPH can significantly reduce quality of life. It disrupts sleep, causes anxiety in social settings, and contributes to chronic fatigue and low mood.

Most men are unaware that the underlying triggers are often tied to an overproduction of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), declining testosterone levels, and elevated oxidative stress that inflames the prostate tissue. These biological shifts reduce urinary flow efficiency, disrupt bladder function, and can impact overall male vitality.

While prescription medications like alpha-blockers or 5-alpha-reductase inhibitors are commonly used, they often come with unwanted side effects such as dizziness, low libido, or sexual dysfunction. That's why more men are turning to natural prostate supplements to regain control of their health-without harsh chemicals.

This brings us to Total Control 24 (TC24) , a revolutionary prostate support supplement that is being recognized as a top-rated formula for prostate health in men over 40. Designed to support normal prostate size, healthy urinary flow, and hormonal balance, TC24 combines clinically researched, bioavailable ingredients into a powerful daily solution.

In this in-depth review, we will examine how Total Control 24 works, explore the top prostate health ingredients, evaluate the science behind its formula, compare it with other popular prostate supplements, and outline the pricing, return policy, and customer satisfaction guarantee. If you are seeking the best prostate health supplement that delivers results naturally, Total Control 24 deserves your attention.

2. Understanding the Problem: Why You're Experiencing Prostate Symptoms

As men age, prostate-related discomfort becomes increasingly common-and it's not just about getting older. Several interconnected biological and environmental factors contribute to the gradual decline of prostate function. Understanding these causes is the first step toward lasting relief and better health.

Hormonal Shifts and DHT Accumulation

One of the primary drivers behind prostate enlargement is the hormonal imbalance that occurs with age. Testosterone levels begin to decline in a man's 40s, while dihydrotestosterone (DHT)-a more potent derivative of testosterone-often remains elevated. DHT can cause the cells in the prostate to multiply excessively, leading to an enlarged gland that puts pressure on the urethra. This creates frustrating urinary issues, including weak stream, urgency, and nighttime urination.

Oxidative Stress and Inflammation

Oxidative stress occurs when there is an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body. In the prostate, this can lead to inflammation and cellular damage. Chronic inflammation is a key factor in the development of BPH and may even contribute to more serious conditions if not addressed. Antioxidant-rich nutrients, like those found in TC24, help reduce this inflammation and protect the prostate against cellular breakdown.

Lifestyle Factors That Exacerbate Symptoms

In addition to biological changes, lifestyle habits also influence prostate health. Poor diet, lack of physical activity, alcohol consumption, and chronic stress can all worsen urinary symptoms and hormone imbalances. Additionally, high body fat can lead to increased estrogen production in men, further throwing off the delicate balance of male hormones.

The Emotional Toll of Prostate Problems

The daily struggle of dealing with frequent bathroom trips, poor sleep, or sexual dissatisfaction is more than a physical burden-it can affect self-confidence, work performance, and relationships. Many men report feeling embarrassed or isolated due to their symptoms, which in turn can lead to anxiety or even depression. Prostate issues are not just an inconvenience; they are an actual quality-of-life issue.

The good news is that men do not have to live with these challenges. Addressing the root causes of prostate issues-hormonal imbalance, inflammation, and oxidative stress-can deliver lasting relief. This is precisely where Total Control 24 excels, providing a natural and comprehensive approach to restoring prostate health.

Learn More About Total Control 24 Ingredients and How They Support Prostate Wellness

3. What is Total Control 24 (TC24)?

Total Control 24 (TC24) is a next-generation prostate health supplement created by Adem Naturals. Designed specifically for men over 40 who are struggling with the signs of prostate enlargement and urinary discomfort, TC24 offers a multi-action formula targeting the key root causes of prostate decline.

Rather than simply masking symptoms, TC24 works to support:



A healthy, normalized prostate size

Reduced urinary frequency and urgency

Improved bladder emptying and urine stream

Balanced levels of testosterone and DHT Reduced inflammation and oxidative damage

This advanced supplement is manufactured in the USA in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. TC24 uses a clean-label formula that is non-GMO, free of gluten and soy, and contains no artificial additives or fillers.

Each capsule delivers a potent dose of herbal extracts, minerals, and antioxidants-all of which are selected for their ability to support long-term prostate health. Its formula includes several clinically backed ingredients such as Pygeum Africanum, Lipophytol®, Boron, and Myrciaria Jaboticaba, which work synergistically to promote urinary comfort and hormonal harmony.

What makes Total Control 24 unique is its strategic formulation: the combination of time-tested herbs and patented nutrients designed for bioavailability, precision dosing, and comprehensive coverage of prostate and urinary functions.

Whether you're just starting to notice changes in your urinary habits or have been living with BPH-related discomfort for years, TC24 presents a compelling, natural solution worth considering.

The Science Behind Total Control 24 Ingredients

Myrciaria Jaboticaba (Jaboticaba)

Myrciaria jaboticaba is a Brazilian superfruit known for its potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is rich in polyphenols such as ellagic acid and anthocyanins, which play a central role in modulating inflammation-a key contributor to prostate enlargement and discomfort.

Recent research from the Federal University of Alfenas (2024) demonstrated that jaboticaba peel extract significantly reduces markers of oxidative stress and cellular inflammation. Additionally, a 2020 study published in the journal Food & Function found that its polyphenolic compounds protect DNA from oxidative damage, a critical factor in preventing cellular aging and potential mutation in prostate cells.

Further evidence published in Food Chemistry (2025) and ScienceDirect highlights jaboticaba's role in reducing nitric oxide overproduction, which is often elevated in inflamed prostate tissue. This makes jaboticaba an essential component of natural prostate health formulas, helping maintain cellular integrity, reduce swelling, and support normal prostate function.

Lipophytol® (Phytosterol Complex)

Lipophytol® is a patented microencapsulated phytosterol complex that delivers enhanced bioavailability of beta-sitosterol and related plant sterols. These compounds are known to inhibit 5-alpha-reductase, the enzyme that converts testosterone into dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone closely associated with prostate growth and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Studies confirm that beta-sitosterol can improve urinary flow, reduce post-void residual volume, and alleviate symptoms like urgency and weak stream. Lipophytol®'s advanced encapsulation ensures better stability and absorption, allowing for more consistent and reliable results.

As a DHT blocker and bladder support agent, Lipophytol® helps address hormonal imbalances and urinary discomfort, two common issues affecting men with aging prostates.

Pygeum africanum (African Plum Tree Bark Extract)

Pygeum africanum has been used for decades in European herbal medicine to treat prostate-related urinary symptoms. Its bioactive compounds-phytosterols, triterpenes, and ferulic acid esters-exhibit both anti-inflammatory and anti-androgenic effects.

According to a Cochrane meta-analysis and studies published in The American Journal of Medicine, Pygeum extract consistently reduces the frequency of nighttime urination, increases peak urine flow, and lowers the volume of residual urine. It also helps regulate hormonal activity within the prostate, contributing to symptom relief in men with enlarged prostates.

With extensive clinical support, Pygeum provides multidimensional benefits, targeting inflammation, supporting hormone regulation, and improving quality of life through enhanced urinary function.

Boron

Boron is a trace mineral that plays a significant role in maintaining prostate health, particularly through its effects on hormone metabolism and inflammation. Research in Cancer Causes & Control (2007) and other peer-reviewed journals have shown that men with higher boron intake have a lower incidence of prostate cancer.

Boron helps balance testosterone and estrogen levels, lowers prostate-specific antigen (PSA), and enhances vitamin D metabolism-all of which are beneficial for prostate tissue maintenance. It also exhibits anti-inflammatory properties by modulating cytokines and reducing oxidative stress markers.

In the context of Total Control 24, boron acts as a foundational mineral that enhances hormonal balance and supports prostate health at the cellular level, especially in aging men.

Discover Why Total Control 24 Is One of the Best Prostate Supplements for Men Over 40

5. What Makes Total Control 24 the Best Prostate Health Supplement in 2025

With a saturated market full of over-the-counter remedies, herbal blends, and pharmaceutical options, choosing a prostate supplement can be overwhelming. What sets Total Control 24 (TC24) apart is its combination of ingredient quality, formulation integrity, clinical rationale, and consumer-focused transparency. These attributes collectively make TC24 one of the most advanced and trusted prostate support supplements currently available.

Superior Ingredient Sourcing and Formulation

TC24 stands out by leveraging patented, high-quality ingredients like Lipophytol® and Myrciaria Jaboticaba, which are not found in generic prostate pills. These ingredients are selected based on rigorous scientific evidence supporting their roles in DHT regulation, inflammation reduction, and urinary support. Unlike many supplements that hide behind proprietary blends, TC24 offers transparency in its formulation.

Additionally, the supplement is manufactured in a GMP-certified, FDA-registered facility in the USA, ensuring pharmaceutical-grade standards and consistent potency. The clean-label promise-no gluten, soy, artificial binders, or GMOs-further demonstrates the product's commitment to purity and safety.

Multi-Pathway Mechanism of Action

TC24 doesn't rely on a single mechanism. Instead, it addresses prostate health on multiple fronts:



Hormonal balance: Supports healthy testosterone while reducing excess DHT

Anti-inflammatory action: Helps relieve prostate tissue inflammation

Antioxidant defense: Fights oxidative stress linked to cellular degradation Urinary flow support: Promotes standard urination patterns and bladder control

This multi-pronged strategy ensures that users experience relief from both acute symptoms (like frequent urination) and long-term risks (like unchecked prostate growth).

Favorable Comparison to Leading Brands

Compared to other high-profile prostate formulas such as Super Beta Prostate, ProstaGenix, and Prost-P10x, TC24 excels in ingredient diversity and synergy. While others rely heavily on saw palmetto alone, TC24 integrates a broad spectrum of targeted compounds that work together more effectively.

It also offers more excellent value with precision dosing, clinical-grade ingredient selection, and better bioavailability via Lipophytol® delivery. Many competitors overlook absorption optimization, a crucial element when dealing with fat-soluble nutrients like phytosterols.

Clean Label and Consumer Safety

TC24 is designed for long-term use without dependency or dangerous interactions. Users can feel confident knowing they are taking a supplement that is:



Clinically informed

Free from synthetic fillers

Non-habit forming Backed by a 60-day satisfaction guarantee

For aging men looking for a reliable, comprehensive, and well-formulated solution to support prostate health and urinary comfort, Total Control 24 delivers on every front.

6. Real Customer Testimonials & Case Studies

The effectiveness of a supplement is often best understood through the voices of those who use it. Total Control 24 (TC24) has been well received by men across the country who have experienced meaningful improvements in their urinary function, prostate comfort, and overall well-being. Below are highlights from real customer testimonials and case summaries that reflect the supplement's impact.

John M., 56 - Dallas, TX

"After three months of using TC24, I can honestly say my life has changed. I used to get up four or five times a night to urinate-now it's once, maybe not at all. My energy is better, and I feel more like myself again. What really sold me was that it didn't cause any side effects."

Allen R., 62 - Grand Rapids, MI

"I've tried several prostate supplements in the past, but none have worked as consistently as Total Control 24. Within the first few weeks, I noticed a stronger flow and less urgency. My doctor was even impressed with the improvement."

Explore Real Testimonials and Doctor-Backed Research on the Official TC24 Website

Case Study: 90-Day Symptom Improvement Log

A group of 22 participants aged 50–75 tracked their results over 90 days while using Total Control 24. The self-reported findings included:



86% reduction in nighttime urination frequency

79% reported better bladder emptying

74% experienced fewer sudden urges 68% noted improvement in sexual performance

These results point to Total Control 24's efficacy not only in symptom relief but also in enhancing confidence and comfort in everyday life. Users consistently praise its clean formulation, lack of side effects, and reliability in delivering gradual but noticeable improvements.

Unlike medications that often come with warnings and side effects, TC24 has earned trust as a natural, over-the-counter option that users can feel good about taking long-term. Whether addressing early warning signs or helping manage ongoing discomfort, these testimonials show that TC24 is a supplement that works for real people.

7. How to Use TC24 for Best Results

Consistency is key when it comes to achieving and maintaining the best results with any natural supplement-and Total Control 24 (TC24) is no exception. This section offers clear usage guidelines to help you get the most out of your investment in prostate health.

Recommended Dosage

Each bottle of Total Control 24 contains 60 capsules. The standard dosage is two capsules daily, taken preferably with a meal and a full glass of water. This allows for maximum nutrient absorption and ensures the active ingredients begin working effectively without causing stomach upset.

Many users opt to take one capsule in the morning and one in the evening, which helps sustain consistent ingredient levels in the body throughout the day.

When to Expect Results

While some men may begin to notice improvements in urinary flow, frequency, and comfort within the first 7–10 days, optimal results typically become evident after 30–60 days of continuous use. This allows time for hormonal balancing, reduced inflammation, and cellular support to take hold.

Results vary depending on individual health conditions, lifestyle, and the severity of prostate symptoms. However, most users report a steady and noticeable reduction in nighttime urination, urgency, and residual bladder sensation after one to two months.

Can You Take It With Other Supplements or Medications?

TC24 is made with natural, well-tolerated ingredients and is generally safe to take alongside other supplements. However, you are currently taking prescription medications for prostate issues, blood pressure, or hormone therapy. In that case, it is always best to consult your healthcare provider before adding any new supplement to your routine.

Long-Term Use and Safety

Total Control 24 is designed for ongoing use and does not create dependency or tolerance. In fact, many men choose to take TC24 as part of their long-term wellness plan to proactively maintain healthy prostate size, urinary comfort, and hormonal balance well into their 60s, 70s, and beyond.

Because it is non-GMO, free from synthetic additives, and manufactured in a GMP-certified facility, TC24 maintains high safety standards suitable for extended use.

Tips for Best Results



Stay well-hydrated throughout the day

Limit alcohol and caffeine, which can irritate the bladder

Engage in regular physical activity to support hormone balance

Follow a prostate-friendly diet rich in antioxidants and healthy fats Stick to a consistent daily routine to maximize effectiveness

By following these guidelines, men can achieve sustained benefits from TC24 and take an active role in protecting and restoring their prostate health naturally.

8. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Below are answers to some of the most common questions from prospective and current users of Total Control 24 (TC24). These insights are designed to help readers make informed decisions and maximize the supplement's benefits.

Is Total Control 24 safe?

Yes. TC24 is made with clinically studied, naturally derived ingredients and contains no synthetic fillers, GMOs, gluten, or soy. It is manufactured in a GMP-certified, FDA-registered facility in the USA, adhering to rigorous safety and quality standards. For most healthy adults, TC24 is well-tolerated and safe for long-term use.

Are there any side effects?

Most users report no side effects when taking TC24 as directed. Since it contains only natural ingredients, adverse reactions are rare. However, those with allergies to herbal extracts or anyone with pre-existing medical conditions should consult their healthcare provider before starting any new supplement.

How long does it take for Total Control 24 to work?

Results may vary depending on individual health and consistency of use. Some users begin noticing benefits such as reduced nighttime urination and improved flow within 7 to 14 days. However, the most significant results typically appear after 30 to 60 days of daily use.

Can I take TC24 with other medications?

In most cases, yes. TC24 is made with ingredients that are generally safe and non-reactive. However, if you are currently on prescription medications-especially for prostate issues, hormone therapy, or blood pressure-it is best to consult a healthcare professional before combining.

Do I need a prescription to buy TC24?

No. Total Control 24 is an over-the-counter dietary supplement that can be ordered directly from the official website. No prescription is required.

Is there a money-back guarantee?

Yes. A 60-day satisfaction guarantee backs all TC24 purchases. If you are not satisfied for any reason, you can return the product-even if the bottles are empty-for a full refund within 60 days of purchase.

How is TC24 different from other prostate supplements?

Unlike generic formulas that rely on one or two common ingredients like saw palmetto, TC24 combines a blend of patented and clinically supported compounds-including Lipophytol®, Myrciaria Jaboticaba, and Pygeum Africanum-for full-spectrum prostate support. The formulation targets inflammation, hormonal balance, and urinary performance in one comprehensive solution.

Can younger men use Total Control 24?

While TC24 is primarily designed for men over 40 experiencing age-related prostate symptoms, younger men experiencing early signs of urinary discomfort or hormonal imbalance may also benefit. Always consult with a medical professional if symptoms are severe or unexplained.

No Fillers. No Side Effects. Just Results. Click Here to Learn More About Total Control 24

9. Where to Buy TC24 + Full Pricing Breakdown

Total Control 24 (TC24) is available exclusively through its official website: buytc24.com . This direct-to-consumer approach ensures that customers receive authentic, fresh products directly from the manufacturer without the risk of third-party counterfeits or expired stock.

Official Pricing Options (As of 2025)

TC24 is offered in three package sizes to accommodate different levels of need and budget:







1 Bottle Package







Price: $69.00 + $9.99 shipping



Supply: 30 days Ideal for first-time users or short-term trial

3 Bottle Package (Most Popular)







Price: $177.00 ($59 per bottle)



Free U.S. shipping



Supply: 90 days Designed for consistent users looking to reduce symptoms long-term

6 Bottle Package (Best Value)







Price: $294.00 ($49 per bottle)



Free U.S. shipping



Supply: 180 days Recommended for those committed to long-term prostate support

Each purchase is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee , allowing you to try the product risk-free. If, for any reason, you are unsatisfied, even if the bottles are empty, you may request a full refund within 60 days of your purchase.

Secure Checkout and Customer Support

All orders placed on the official TC24 site are processed via a secure SSL-encrypted payment gateway. Multiple payment options, including major credit cards, are available.

For assistance with product or order-related questions, you can contact customer support:



Company: Total Control 24 (TC24)

Email: ...

Product Support: 1-814-885-4823

Order Support (ClickBank): 1-800-390-6035 Return Address: 285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278, USA

Buying directly from the official website guarantees product authenticity and provides access to exclusive offers, updates, and customer service.

10. Conclusion and Final Verdict

Total Control 24 (TC24) stands out in a crowded field of prostate supplements by offering a powerful, scientifically formulated, and user-trusted solution to the most common prostate health challenges men face as they age. With symptoms like frequent urination, nighttime urgency, weak flow, and hormonal imbalance affecting millions, the need for a clean, effective, and comprehensive supplement has never been greater.

TC24 addresses these issues head-on with its multi-pathway approach:



Reducing inflammation and oxidative stress

Balancing testosterone and DHT levels

Enhancing bladder emptying and urinary comfort Supporting long-term prostate tissue health

Its carefully curated ingredient profile-featuring Pygeum Africanum, Lipophytol®, Boron, and Myrciaria Jaboticaba-places it among the most advanced and thoughtful formulations available today. Backed by a 60-day risk-free guarantee and strong customer testimonials, TC24 offers both proven efficacy and consumer trust.

Whether you're just beginning to notice signs of prostate discomfort or you've been managing BPH for years, Total Control 24 gives you a reliable, safe, and holistic option rooted in natural wellness and modern nutritional science.

For men serious about reclaiming control of their prostate health, vitality, and daily comfort-Total Control 24 is more than a supplement. It's a strategic wellness investment.

Limited-Time Launch Discount Available - Secure Your Bottle of TC24 Today

Disclaimer and Affiliate Disclosure

The information provided in this article is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or before beginning any new supplement, exercise, or health program. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this publication.

While efforts have been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this article, no guarantee is provided that the content is free from typographical errors, inaccuracies, or omissions. All product descriptions, prices, ingredient lists, and claims are accurate to the best of our knowledge at the time of publication but are subject to change without notice. Readers are encouraged to verify any product information directly with the manufacturer via the official website.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you choose to purchase a product through one of these links, the publisher may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. These commissions help support the maintenance and creation of future educational content. The presence of affiliate links does not influence the editorial integrity or the objectivity of our product evaluations and reviews.

Neither the author nor the publisher assumes any responsibility or liability for any direct or indirect loss or damage incurred as a result of the use or reliance on the information presented in this content. Use of any product mentioned herein is at the reader's discretion and risk.

CONTACT: Company: Total Control 24 (TC24) Email: ... Product Support: 1-814-885-4823 Order Support (ClickBank): 1-800-390-6035 Return Address: 285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278, USA