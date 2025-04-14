403
Saudi Arabia Awards Kuwaiti Businessman Al-Shaya King Abdulaziz Medal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 14 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of State and CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Engineer Ibrahim Al-Sultan awarded Kuwaiti businessman Mohammed Al-Shaya the King Abdulaziz Medal of the Fourth Class.
The Saudi Press Agency reported that, in compliance with a royal order, Minister Al-Sultan awarded Saudi businessmen Abdullah Al-Fawzan and Kuwaiti businessmen Mohammad Al-Shaya the King Abdulaziz Medal of the Fourth Class in appreciation of their company Shomoul's initiative to develop the intersection of King Salman Road with King Fahad Road at a total cost of 646 million Saudi riyals (about USD 172.14 million).
Minister Al-Sultan the significant role of the private sector as a key partner in the development of the capital, Riyadh.
He pointed out that such projects and initiatives contribute to improving the quality of life and enhancing the level of services provided to the city's residents, thus achieving the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. (end)
