UWC Condemns Russian Missile Strike On Sumy On Palm Sunday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) has strongly condemned the Russian missile strike on Sumy carried out on Palm Sunday, April 13, calling it“a new level of godlessness, cynicism, and criminality,” and urged the international community to take immediate and decisive action.

According to Ukrinform, the statement was published on the UWC website .

“Every day, Ukrainian families face relentless Russian missile and drone attacks. The world must stand with Ukraine and ensure that we have the necessary support to defend our nation and secure a just and lasting peace,” said UWC President Paul Grod.

The UWC called on allies to provide Ukraine with modern missile defense systems, tighten sanctions against Russia, and hold those responsible for war crimes accountable.

“We urge all allies to continue standing with Ukraine, reinforcing the support that will lead to a just and lasting peace for all of Europe. The Ukrainian World Congress stands firmly with President Volodymyr Zelensky and the courageous people of Ukraine in their defense against Russia's unprovoked aggression. The time for action is now. Lives depend on it,” the statement said.

Three days of mourning declared infor victims of Russian missile strike

The UWC also extended its deepest condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the Russian terrorist attack.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Council of Churches condemned Russia's attacks against Ukraine during Eastertide.