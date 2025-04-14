403
Kuwait's Al-Mandil Wins Silver At His Highness Amir International Shooting Grand Prix
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Abdulaziz Al-Mandil won the silver Skeet medal on Monday as part of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Shooting Grand Prix.
Al-Mandil came second while Italy's Marco Sablone won the gold after a fierce competition with the Kuwaiti shooter. Sablone's compatriot Valerio Palmucci obtained the bronze.
In women's Skeet contest, Finland's Marjut Heinonen came first winning the gold followed by Kazakhstan's Olga Khailova with the silver, while Italy's Chiara Di Marzinatonio ranked third.
The winners were honored by Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governor Sheikh Sabah Bader Al-Salem Al-Sabah, President of the Kuwait Shooting Sports Club and head of the tournament's higher organizing committee Duaij Al-Otaibi and head of African shooting federation Hazem Hosni.
Speaking to reporters in remarks, Al-Otaibi said Skeet competitions showed high performance technically in all contests, thanks to the participation of world shooters.
Kuwait's shooters performed well, and three of them have qualified for the final rounds, he noted.
Meanwhile, Al-Mandil said in a similar statement competition were robust, mainly the ones featured Kuwaiti, Italian, Kazakh and Omani shooters.
He voiced his great pleasure for making this progress which will push him for further accomplishments. (end)
