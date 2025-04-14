403
Lebanon Explosion Results In One Death, 3 Injuries
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 14 (KUNA) -- Lebanon's Military on Monday confirmed that one soldier had died and three others were injured following an explosion in southern Lebanon.
The Lebanese Military X account said that in an engineering project site in Wadi Al-Aziziya area in Southern Lebanon a suspicious object exploded, killing one soldier and wounding three others with moderate injuries.
A statement by the Lebanese government said "once again the army is paying with the blood of its sons the price of extending the state's authority over the south and achieving stability there through the implementation of Resolution 1701."
The statement came on behalf of the Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who also assured that the military remain the only refuge for the Lebanese people for stability and security.
He also condemned the death of the military member and hoped a swift recovery for those wounded.
The Lebanese army continues its deployment in the villages and towns of the southern region after the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces, since the ceasefire began in November
