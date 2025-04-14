Metal Fabricators Dedicated To Safety In The Shop

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For more than 30 years, CNA has proudly served as the endorsed carrier for The Fabricators and Manufacturers Association, reinforcing both organizations' shared commitment to advancing safety standards and fostering a culture of protection in the metal fabrication industry.

The Safety Awards, open to all FMA Business members, are evaluated based on company performance in the preceding calendar year, exceeding safety standards beyond the OSHA recordable rate within their designated North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) codes. Awards will be presented at a recognition dinner on May 13 at the 17th annual FMA Safety Conference in Elgin, Ill.

Most Improved Safety Record Award

The 2025 Most Improved Safety Record will be awarded to Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. - Mayville North in Mayville, Wis., for being the Safety Award winner with the greatest percentage of improvement over the prior year.

Honorable Mention

The 2025 Honorable Mention is presented to companies posting an injury and illness incidence rate for the calendar year 2024 that is up to 10% better than the published Bureau of Labor Statistics rate, based on their NAICS code. Companies receiving the 2025 Safety Honorable Mention Award are:

Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. - Beaver Dam West – Beaver Dam, Wis.

Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. (North 66) – Defiance, Ohio

Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. (Seneca) – Defiance, Ohio

Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. - Mayville North – Mayville, Wis.

O'Neal Manufacturing Services – Cedar Falls, Iowa

Tower Metalworking Fluids – Chicago

Safety Award of Merit

The 2025 Safety Award of Merit is presented to companies posting an injury and illness incidence rate for calendar year 2024 that is better than the published BLS rate by 10% or greater, based on their NAICS code. Companies receiving the 2025 Safety Award of Merit are:

Anderson Dahlen Inc. – Ramsey, Minn.

Bear Construction Company – Rolling Meadows, Ill.

BTD Manufacturing, Inc. – Dawsonville, Ga.

BTD Manufacturing, Inc. – Detroit Lakes, Minn.

BTD Manufacturing, Inc. – Lakeville, Minn.

BTD Manufacturing, Inc. – Washington, Ill.

Cleveland-Cliffs Tubular Components, LLC – Columbus, Ind.

Feralloy Corporation - Charleston Division – Huger, S.C.

Feralloy Corporation - Gallatin Division – Ghent, Ky.

Feralloy Corporation - Midwest Division – Portage, Ind.

GH Metal Solutions – Fort Payne, Ala.

Hartford Finishing, Inc. – Hartford, Wis.

Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. – Byron Center, Mich.

Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. – Greenville, Miss.

Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. – Vanderbilt, Mich.

O'Neal Manufacturing Services – Greensboro, N.C.

O'Neal Manufacturing Services – Indianapolis

Precision Build Solutions – Tampa, Fla.

Re:Build Optimation Technology LLC – Rush, N.Y.

SafeRack, LLC – Andrews, S.C.

Standard Iron & Wire Works – Sauk Centre, Minn.

Steel Craft Corporation – Hartford, Wis.

WST Fab – Manitowoc, Wis.

Safety Award of Honor

The 2025 Safety Award of Honor is presented to companies having perfect safety records - no recordable injuries or illnesses for calendar year 2024. Companies receiving the 2025 Safety Award of Honor are:

Acero Prime (Feralloy) – Sinton, Texas

Action Stainless & Alloys – Carrollton, Texas

Action Stainless & Alloys – Houston

Action Stainless & Alloys – Riverside, Mo.

Action Stainless & Alloys – Rock Hill, S.C.

All Metals (Feralloy) – Cartersville, Ga.

Allegheny Steel Distributors, Inc. – Indianola, Pa.

BTD Manufacturing, Inc. – Buford, Ga.

BTD Manufacturing, Inc. – Lakeville, Minn.

Capitol Stampings – Milwaukee

Central Plains Steel – Wichita, Kan.

Central Tube and Bar, Inc. – Tulsa, Okla.

Chicago Tube & Iron – Fond du Lac, Wis.

Chicago Tube & Iron – Locust, N.C.

Chicago Tube & Iron – Romeoville, Ill.

Chicago Tube & Iron – St. Paul, Minn.

Cleveland-Cliffs Tubular Components, LLC – Walbridge, Ohio

GH Metal Solutions – West Columbia, S.C.

Indiana Pickling & Processing – Portage, Ind.

Ludlow Manufacturing – Waukegan, Ill.

Midwest Materials, Inc. – Perry, Ohio

Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. (Keller Warehouse) – Defiance, Ohio

Nova Group, Inc. – Napa, Calif.

O'Neal Manufacturing Services – Houston, Texas

O'Neal Manufacturing Services – Pittsburgh

Olympic Steel – Bedford Heights, Ohio

Olympic Steel – Dover, Ohio

Precision Build Solutions, LLC (Field Division) – Gibsonton, Fla.

Shaw Stainless & Alloy (Olympic Steel) – Albany, Ga.

Superior Joining Technologies, Inc. – Machesney Park, Ill.

TJ Snow – Chattanooga, Tenn.

Rusty Demeules Award for Safety Excellence

The Rusty Demeules Award for Safety Excellence recognizes outstanding dedication to fostering a culture of safety within a company. Named after Rusty Demeules, a former FMA volunteer renowned for his commitment to safety, this award celebrates those who go above and beyond to prioritize safety in the workplace.

The winner and honorable mention for this prestigious award will be announced during the recognition dinner on May 13.

For more information on the awards program, the Safety Conference, or FMA membership, please call 888-394-4362.

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 125 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For more information, please visit cna.

About FMA

The Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA) supports the workforce lifecycle in the metal fabricating industry by bringing awareness of manufacturing careers to the next generation, helping metal fabricators to hone their skills, and engaging them through conferences and tradeshows. Founded in 1970, FMA is a co-founder and co-sponsor of FABTECH, the industry's leading tradeshow, and the publisher of The Fabricator, The Tube and Pipe Journal, The Welder, The Fabricator en Español, Canadian Metalworking, and Canadian Fabricating & Welding.

CONTACT: Patrick Simon, [email protected]

SOURCE Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA)