Metal Fabricators Dedicated To Safety In The Shop

The Safety Awards, open to all FMA Business members, are evaluated based on company performance in the preceding calendar year, exceeding safety standards beyond the OSHA recordable rate within their designated North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) codes. Awards will be presented at a recognition dinner on May 13 at the 17th annual FMA Safety Conference in Elgin, Ill.
Most Improved Safety Record Award
The 2025 Most Improved Safety Record will be awarded to Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. - Mayville North in Mayville, Wis., for being the Safety Award winner with the greatest percentage of improvement over the prior year.
Honorable Mention
The 2025 Honorable Mention is presented to companies posting an injury and illness incidence rate for the calendar year 2024 that is up to 10% better than the published Bureau of Labor Statistics rate, based on their NAICS code. Companies receiving the 2025 Safety Honorable Mention Award are:
Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. - Beaver Dam West – Beaver Dam, Wis.
Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. (North 66) – Defiance, Ohio
Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. (Seneca) – Defiance, Ohio
Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. - Mayville North – Mayville, Wis.
O'Neal Manufacturing Services – Cedar Falls, Iowa
Tower Metalworking Fluids – Chicago
Safety Award of Merit
The 2025 Safety Award of Merit is presented to companies posting an injury and illness incidence rate for calendar year 2024 that is better than the published BLS rate by 10% or greater, based on their NAICS code. Companies receiving the 2025 Safety Award of Merit are:
Anderson Dahlen Inc. – Ramsey, Minn.
Bear Construction Company – Rolling Meadows, Ill.
BTD Manufacturing, Inc. – Dawsonville, Ga.
BTD Manufacturing, Inc. – Detroit Lakes, Minn.
BTD Manufacturing, Inc. – Lakeville, Minn.
BTD Manufacturing, Inc. – Washington, Ill.
Cleveland-Cliffs Tubular Components, LLC – Columbus, Ind.
Feralloy Corporation - Charleston Division – Huger, S.C.
Feralloy Corporation - Gallatin Division – Ghent, Ky.
Feralloy Corporation - Midwest Division – Portage, Ind.
GH Metal Solutions – Fort Payne, Ala.
Hartford Finishing, Inc. – Hartford, Wis.
Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. – Byron Center, Mich.
Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. – Greenville, Miss.
Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. – Vanderbilt, Mich.
O'Neal Manufacturing Services – Greensboro, N.C.
O'Neal Manufacturing Services – Indianapolis
Precision Build Solutions – Tampa, Fla.
Re:Build Optimation Technology LLC – Rush, N.Y.
SafeRack, LLC – Andrews, S.C.
Standard Iron & Wire Works – Sauk Centre, Minn.
Steel Craft Corporation – Hartford, Wis.
WST Fab – Manitowoc, Wis.
Safety Award of Honor
The 2025 Safety Award of Honor is presented to companies having perfect safety records - no recordable injuries or illnesses for calendar year 2024. Companies receiving the 2025 Safety Award of Honor are:
Acero Prime (Feralloy) – Sinton, Texas
Action Stainless & Alloys – Carrollton, Texas
Action Stainless & Alloys – Houston
Action Stainless & Alloys – Riverside, Mo.
Action Stainless & Alloys – Rock Hill, S.C.
All Metals (Feralloy) – Cartersville, Ga.
Allegheny Steel Distributors, Inc. – Indianola, Pa.
BTD Manufacturing, Inc. – Buford, Ga.
BTD Manufacturing, Inc. – Lakeville, Minn.
Capitol Stampings – Milwaukee
Central Plains Steel – Wichita, Kan.
Central Tube and Bar, Inc. – Tulsa, Okla.
Chicago Tube & Iron – Fond du Lac, Wis.
Chicago Tube & Iron – Locust, N.C.
Chicago Tube & Iron – Romeoville, Ill.
Chicago Tube & Iron – St. Paul, Minn.
Cleveland-Cliffs Tubular Components, LLC – Walbridge, Ohio
GH Metal Solutions – West Columbia, S.C.
Indiana Pickling & Processing – Portage, Ind.
Ludlow Manufacturing – Waukegan, Ill.
Midwest Materials, Inc. – Perry, Ohio
Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. (Keller Warehouse) – Defiance, Ohio
Nova Group, Inc. – Napa, Calif.
O'Neal Manufacturing Services – Houston, Texas
O'Neal Manufacturing Services – Pittsburgh
Olympic Steel – Bedford Heights, Ohio
Olympic Steel – Dover, Ohio
Precision Build Solutions, LLC (Field Division) – Gibsonton, Fla.
Shaw Stainless & Alloy (Olympic Steel) – Albany, Ga.
Superior Joining Technologies, Inc. – Machesney Park, Ill.
TJ Snow – Chattanooga, Tenn.
Rusty Demeules Award for Safety Excellence
The Rusty Demeules Award for Safety Excellence recognizes outstanding dedication to fostering a culture of safety within a company. Named after Rusty Demeules, a former FMA volunteer renowned for his commitment to safety, this award celebrates those who go above and beyond to prioritize safety in the workplace.
The winner and honorable mention for this prestigious award will be announced during the recognition dinner on May 13.
