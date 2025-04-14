Yermak Urges G7 Countries To Ramp Up Pressure On Russia Amid Ongoing Missile Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak, during an online meeting with national security advisers of the G7 leaders, called for increased pressure on Russia amid its ongoing missile attacks on Ukraine.

This was reported by the Office of the President , according to Ukrinform.

Yermak informed the G7 representatives that the ballistic missile strike on Sumy on Sunday, April 13, resulted in 35 deaths and over 100 injuries.

He stressed that this crime was premeditated, as Russian forces targeted the city center on Palm Sunday.

Yermak also reminded the participants that on April 4, Russia launched ballistic missiles at Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region, killing 19 people, including nine children.

He pointed out that Russia is using terror as a message:“It's clear they want to continue this war. It doesn't matter what they tell you. They will keep trying to conquer Ukraine. And there will be more such terrorist attempts. When dealing with the Russians, we must remember: they are ruthless. Don't look for goodwill - you won't find it,” he said.

Yermak thanked the G7 leaders for their response to the missile attack on Sumy.

All participants condemned the Russian strike and expressed condolences to the victims' families.

“To achieve a real ceasefire and lasting peace, we need to force them, not ask them. There's only one path: stronger sanctions, more political pressure, greater defensive support for Ukraine, and a fast-track to EU membership. Any other approach gives Russia the chance to fake a peace process while dragging the war on,” Yermak said.

The G7 representatives agreed on the need for continued pressure on Russia, including sanctions, as well as a full ceasefire and humanitarian measures such as the release of prisoners of war and civilians, and the return of illegally deported children.

As reported by Ukrinform, following the missile strike by Russian forces on Sumy, Ukraine is preparing an appeal to its partners regarding the urgent need for additional air defense systems.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine