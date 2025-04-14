403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dust Storm Reaches Kuwaiti Border - Met.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Zahraa Al-Kathemi
KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) -- The anticipated dust storm has entered the Kuwaiti borders from the west, and monitoring stations indicate a decrease in visibility, said the country's Meteorological Department on Monday.
According to satellite images, the storm is expected to cover Kuwait for the next few hours, accompanied by strong northern wind of up to 70 kmph, Dherar Al-Ali, the department's acting director told KUNA.
Horizontal visibility will go less than 500m; if not totally in some areas this evening, with waves rising more than six feet, he explained.
Al-Ali warned the public to stay home and take caution, especially people with asthma and allergies, and to not go out unless for absolute necessity. He also appealed to highway motorists and sea-goers to be vigilant. (end)
zhr
KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) -- The anticipated dust storm has entered the Kuwaiti borders from the west, and monitoring stations indicate a decrease in visibility, said the country's Meteorological Department on Monday.
According to satellite images, the storm is expected to cover Kuwait for the next few hours, accompanied by strong northern wind of up to 70 kmph, Dherar Al-Ali, the department's acting director told KUNA.
Horizontal visibility will go less than 500m; if not totally in some areas this evening, with waves rising more than six feet, he explained.
Al-Ali warned the public to stay home and take caution, especially people with asthma and allergies, and to not go out unless for absolute necessity. He also appealed to highway motorists and sea-goers to be vigilant. (end)
zhr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment