Kuwait's Deputy Chief Of Staff Discusses Enlisting Women In Military
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Vice Air Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah held on Monday a meeting with a number of top brass to discuss efforts of the army to integrate female personnel into the corps.
The step came within the context of modernization and development in the army, the General Staff said in a statement, citing Sabah Al-Jaber's praise of women's contributions in different military sectors.
During the meeting, a presentation was made on administrative, organizational and legal aspects of such step, it added.
The meeting stressed the importance of creating a proper working environment that could help future women recruits their duties. (end)
