Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait's Deputy Chief Of Staff Discusses Enlisting Women In Military


2025-04-14 03:08:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Vice Air Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah held on Monday a meeting with a number of top brass to discuss efforts of the army to integrate female personnel into the corps.
The step came within the context of modernization and development in the army, the General Staff said in a statement, citing Sabah Al-Jaber's praise of women's contributions in different military sectors.
During the meeting, a presentation was made on administrative, organizational and legal aspects of such step, it added.
The meeting stressed the importance of creating a proper working environment that could help future women recruits their duties. (end)
mwf


MENAFN14042025000071011013ID1109428852

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search