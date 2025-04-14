Game-Changing Wireless Irrigation Tech Lands Thrive Smart Systems A Lead Investment From Hawai'i Angels In $1 Million Round

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Thrive's flagship product, the Thrive EVOTM, eliminates the wiring typically required between irrigation controllers and valves-wiring that often creates headaches for landscape professionals and limits water efficiency. The company's fully wireless solution reduces installation complexity and maintenance costs, while enabling reliable, long-range performance in the field.

By removing the need to trench and bury wires, Thrive's system slashes installation time and cost, allowing contractors to complete more projects with fewer resources. This not only saves on labor and materials, but also opens up new opportunities in locations where traditional wiring would be impractical or cost-prohibitive. It integrates seamlessly with all industry-standard multi-wire controllers, including models from Rain Bird and Hunter, making upgrades easy without overhauling existing systems.

This year, Thrive is preparing to launch a cloud-connected LoRa version of its technology, extending the system's wireless range virtually without limit and removing the need for a physical irrigation controller altogether.

Thrive's wireless technology has already gained traction with landscape professionals, with over a thousand units installed to date. Thrive EVOTM systems are in use at Google and Apple campuses, as well as dozens of schools and universities, churches, city parks, and commercial properties across the country. The upcoming cloud-based solution is poised to expand the company's reach among distributors and industry partners.

"We installed the Thrive EVOTM a few months ago. Not only was it quick and easy to install but it saved me the cost of having to horizontal-bore under a city street and disturb the existing landscape," said David Hawk, Grounds and Irrigation Manager at Brigham Young University. "I see it as our solution to the sprinkler wire problems I deal with on my site."

The Hawai'i Angels network, which has supported hundreds of early-stage companies since 2002, brings together individual angel investors who collaborate to fund and mentor startups. Members evaluate companies independently but often invest as a group, contributing capital, guidance, and strategic connections to help founders succeed.

"We're always looking for founders who are tackling overlooked but important problems-and Thrive is a perfect example," said Joey Katzen, Managing Director of Hawai'i Angels. "Their approach to wireless irrigation has the potential to change how water is managed across entire landscapes. It's exciting to back a team like this and help them accelerate."

"We're grateful for the support from Hawai'i Angels," added Bangerter. "Their belief in what we're building helped us reach this next stage-and their investment is already accelerating our growth."

About Thrive Smart Systems

Based in American Fork, Utah, Thrive Smart Systems delivers fully wireless irrigation solutions that eliminate underground wiring, reduce installation costs, and simplify water management. Its flagship product, the Thrive EVOTM, is trusted by landscape professionals for its reliability, range, and ease of use. Learn more at thrivesmartsystems .

About The Hawai'i Angels

The Hawai'i Angels is a Honolulu-based network of early-stage investors that has supported founders in Hawai'i and beyond since 2002. Members invest individually but often collaborate on deals like Thrive's, offering not just capital but also coaching and connections to help startups grow. Learn more or inquire about membership or corporate/VC sponsorship at hawaiiangels .

Contact:

Joey Katzen

[email protected]

Bryan Brittain

Thrive Smart Systems

801.413.3023

[email protected]

SOURCE Hawai'i Angels; Thrive Smart Systems