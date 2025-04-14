Industry Ministry Lifts Export Ban On Select Commodities

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply issued a new directive lifting the export and re-export ban on selected food commodities, while maintaining restrictions on others to safeguard local market stability and strategic reserves.

Under Decision No. 41 of 2025, reviewed on Sunday by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the ministry approved the export and re-export of wheat, flour, semolina, and specific types of dried legumes, namely chickpeas, lentils and fava beans.

The ministry chose to keep in place the ban on exporting and re-exporting key staple items, including rice, sugar, and vegetable oils, specifically corn oil, sunflower oil, palm oil and soybean oil.

Ministry Spokesperson Yanal Barmawi said that the continued restrictions on certain goods were put in place ahead of the month of Ramadan to ensure a "secure" and "strategic" stock of essential commodities and to maintain market price stability through balanced supply and demand.

He added that the decision to lift restrictions on other items was based on the presence of sufficient "strategic" reserves, allowing the private sector to resume export and re-export activities without impacting domestic availability.

The ministry stressed that such decisions are part of ongoing efforts to ensure food security while supporting the competitiveness of Jordanian exporters in regional and international markets.