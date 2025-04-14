Extole Collaborates With Jack Henry To Help Financial Institutions Drive New Accounts, Deposits, And Digital Engagement With Personalized Refer A Friend Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Extole, a customer acquisition and engagement platform, announced today that their Refer-a-Friend solution is now accessible through the Jack HenryTM digital banking platform.

Extole leveraged the Banno Digital ToolkitTM, the same set of APIs the Banno Digital PlatformTM is built on, to embed its technology into the digital experiences offered by community and regional financial institutions. Access to Jack Henry's API, design, and authenticated frameworks has enabled Extole to directly integrate into the digital banking platform providing a seamless banking experience. This integration contributes to Jack Henry's growing ecosystem of over 1,000 fintechs, providing approximately 7,500 financial institutions with relevant financial products and services for their accountholders.

Extole's integration with Jack Henry's Banno Digital Banking PlatformTM enables financial institutions to acquire high quality customers by seamlessly embedding a dynamic and automated referral program directly into the digital banking experience. This integration turns accountholders into powerful advocates and turns referrals into a source of significant growth. Moreover, Extole offers a sophisticated real-time engine to reward high-value actions, such as setting up direct deposit and enrolling in e-statements and to deliver personalized experiences across deposits, credit, and mortgage products. Financial institutions also gain robust analytics, real-time campaign management tools, A/B testing capabilities, and real-time referral dashboards to track and optimize performance with the Extole platform. In today's market, where trust and digital engagement are critical, this integration enables banks and credit unions to scale growth authentically and cost-effectively, meeting the evolving expectations of modern banking consumers.

"Working with Jack Henry and building on the Banno Digital ToolkitTM has opened up an incredible opportunity for our financial services customers," said Matt Roche, CEO of Extole. "By leveraging the same APIs, design, and authenticated frameworks that power the Banno Digital Platform, our clients can quickly embed referral programs into the digital banking experience. This level of integration allows banks and credit unions to deliver personalized programs that feel native to their digital channels, making it easy for account holders and members to engage and share. For financial institutions, it means a powerful new growth lever built right into the digital tools their customers already use. We're proud to support banks and credit unions in driving more efficient customer acquisition, deepening relationships, and competing more effectively in today's digital-first landscape."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY ) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at .

About Extole, Inc.

Extole is the Customer-led Growth platform. With Extole, marketing teams fight skyrocketing paid media costs by turning their customers into a primary source for acquisition, awareness, and activation. With Extole's SaaS platform and expert services, rapidly launch programs such as refer-a-friend, ambassador, and welcome programs, personalized to important behavioral segments. Customer-Led Growth drives revenue, lowers customer acquisition cost, and generates an important source of first-party data. Learn more at Extole .

SOURCE Extole

