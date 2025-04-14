403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/JPY Forecast Today 14/04: Bearish Pressure (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The weakness of the US dollar against other major currencies last week increased the bearish momentum for the USD/JPY currency pair. It pushed it down with losses extending to the support level of 142.05, the lowest for the pair in six months, before closing the week's trading around the 143.43 level in desperate attempts for an upward reversal. The currency pair will be affected in the coming days by the future policies of central banks, especially the Bank of Japan, and the pace of investor risk appetite or aversion.
Overall, during last week's trading, the S&P 500 jumped 5.7%, the Nasdaq climbed 7.3%, and the Dow Jones rose nearly 5%, recording its best weekly performance in more than a year, driven by a historic high in mid-week trading.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUSD/JPY Technical analysis and Expectations Today:By observing the performance on the daily timeframe chart, the overall trend for USD/JPY is strongly bearish, and it appears closest to its peak if bears succeed in moving towards the psychological support level of 140.00. From there and from lower levels, buying USD/JPY is preferred. The support level of 141.60 is currently the most important for anticipating a move towards the psychological support. This level is also sufficient to push technical indicators towards strong oversold levels, as clearly shown by the performance of the Stochastic oscillator, the 14-day RSI, and the MACD. Conversely, on the same timeframe, the first break of the bearish trend will be an initial move towards the resistance level of 147.80, which leads us to the psychological resistance of 150.00.The USD/JPY pair is not awaiting any significant economic data releases, so investor sentiment regarding risk appetite will be a key factor in determining the pair's direction.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions ? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment