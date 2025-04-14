Week-Long Volleyball Tournament Starts In Bamyan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

BAMYAN CITY (Pajhwok): A volleyball tournament titled“Spring Cup” featuring 11 teams kicked off in central Bamyan province on Monday.

Rajab Ali Fitrat, technical and professional officer for Physical Education and Sports Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News the week-long tournament WAS aimed at promoting volleyball, creating harmony among athletes, and preventing youth from drug abuse.

Youth considered holding such events important for empowering young people and improving their skills.

Nader Hassani, an athlete, explained such competitions increase the capacity and abilities of youths in the field of sports.

Hassani asked officials to provide more opportunities by holding sports competitions at the provincial level so that more talented athletes could be identified and supported.

hz/ma