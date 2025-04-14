Wereldhave Strengthens Position In Tilburg With Strategic Acquisition Of Adjacent Units

The transaction was completed on 14 April 2025 and is marginally EPS-accretive. The loan-to-value will improve by c10bps, since the acquisition was fully paid with equity.

About City Center Tilburg

Full Service City Center Tilburg is the result of a joint effort between Wereldhave and the Municipality of Tilburg to create an attractive, accessible and competitive city center. Officially opened in 2022, the project marks one of the largest recent inner-city redevelopment projects in the Netherlands, linking Wereldhave centers Emmapassage and Pieter Vreedeplein.

As part of the Full Service Center transformation, Wereldhave has significantly improved the tenant mix to create a strong combination of retail, F&B, leisure and public services for both visitors and residents. Key tenants include notable brands such as Action, Amac, Costes, Coffeecompany, C&A, Decathlon, Guts & Gusto, Mango, MediaMarkt, New Yorker, The Sting, Søstrene Grene and Starbucks. The newly acquired retail units are currently leased to Jack's Casino and F&B operators Waw Burger and XL 013.



