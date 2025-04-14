403
JOHNSON CONTROLS LAUNCHES EMIRATIZATION ENGINEERING PROGRAM TO DEVELOP FUTURE EMIRATI ENGINEERING LEADERS
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today unveiled its Emirati Engineering Program, a first-of-its-kind training initiative in the UAE designed to empower the next generation of Emirati engineers and technical sales professionals.
Launching this summer, the program marks a significant investment in the development of Emirati talent, supporting the UAE's Emiratization strategy and reinforcing Johnson Controls' commitment to fostering a skilled workforce for the future of sustainable infrastructure. A Vision for the Future of Emirati Talent: The two-year program offers young Emiratis the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and specialized skills across key technical domains including Installation & Service Operations and Technical Sales. By providing structured rotational programs in these areas, Johnson Controls is equipping participants with the tools, mentorship, and exposure needed to excel in engineering and smart infrastructure sectors. “We are proud to launch this unique initiative to develop the next generation of Emirati engineering experts,” said Devrim Tekeli, vice president & general manager, MEA, Johnson Controls.“The UAE is a leader in smart buildings and sustainable infrastructure, and engineering talent is essential in driving this transformation. This program will allow participants access to world-class training and career pathways to make a lasting impact in the industry.” A Structured Pathway to Engineering and Leadership Excellence: The Emirati Engineering Program offers six structured rotations across the following key areas:
-
Installation & Service Operations – Engineering design interpretation, equipment installation, troubleshooting, and preventive maintenance.
Technical Sales & Customer Engagement – Product knowledge, market analysis, customer relationship management, and sales strategy.
