Soundhound AI, Inc. (SOUN) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to SoundHound AI, Inc. ("SoundHound" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SOUN ) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN SOUNDHOUND AI, INC. (SOUN), CLICK HERE BEFORE MAY 27, 2025 (THE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between May 10, 2024 and March 3, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the material weaknesses in SoundHound's internal controls over financial reporting impaired the Company's ability to effectively account for corporate acquisitions; (2) the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (3) as a result of the foregoing material weaknesses, SoundHound's reported goodwill following the Amelia Acquisition was inflated and would need to be corrected; (4) SoundHound would likely require extra time and expense to effectively account for the SYNQ3 and Amelia Acquisitions; (5) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

