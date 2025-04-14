Nextsource Recognizes The Industry’S Top Talent Providers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource, a leader in strategic workforce transformation, is excited to announce the finalists for the 2024 nextSource Keystone Recognition Program. This annual program recognizes exceptional talent partners who exemplify nextSource's commitment to advancing beyond traditional workforce management service models. These partners deliver intelligent, agile, and results-driven talent solutions that contribute to our clients' business growth. The finalists have consistently provided top-quality talent while also delivering outstanding customer service to both nextSource and our clients.

Keystone Finalists are acknowledged for their outstanding performance in four key categories. Each category requires a strong commitment to our clients, the application of best practices, and high-quality service delivery. All talent partners who actively participated in supporting nextSources' client programs in 2024 were eligible to be part of this program.

The finalists, in alphabetical order, are...



Staffing Partner of the Year: Eclaro International, Inc., 22nd Century Technologies, Inc., and Mindlance

Leading Diversity Partner: Eclaro International, Inc., eTeam Inc., and Integrated Resources

Outstanding Newcomer: Roth Company DBA Ultimate Staffing, Spencer Gray LLC, and ICONMA LLC Valued Partner of the Year: Alois LLC, Eclaro International, Inc., and Rang Technologies

"The world of work is rapidly evolving. To deliver the business performance that our clients are seeking, we must partner with staffing firms that source and deliver great talent. In working with each of our Keystone finalists we have seen that, through our collective ingenuity, we have advanced our clients' access to needed talent,” commented Catherine Candland, nextSource Chief Executive Officer.“We congratulate and thank our 2024 finalists and will announce the leading partner in each category at a celebratory event on May 8, 2025.”

About nextSource:

As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 25 years of experience, nextSource delivers transformative workforce solutions that eliminate inefficiencies, scale seamlessly, and drive measurable impact. We empower organizations to anticipate market shifts, overcome talent shortages, and turn workforce management into a competitive advantage. With cutting-edge analytics, dynamic workforce modeling, and strategic optimization, nextSource shifts contingent workforce strategy from a reactive fix to a proactive growth engine.

