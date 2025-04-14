Business Awards UK 2025 Wealth Management Awards Winners And Finalists Revealed
- The Easy Exit Group Partnership - Innovation in Wealth Management
- Raymond James, Golders Green - Investment Advisor of the Year
- MASECO Private Wealth - Best Wealth Management Firm
- Coppice - Private Wealth Advisor of the Year
- Wilcocks & Wilcocks - Wealth Manager of the Year
Business Awards UK 2025 Wealth Management Awards Finalists
- Invictus Wealth Consultants - Innovation in Wealth Management
- Circle Wealth Partners - Private Wealth Advisor of the Year
- Raymond James, Golders Green - Wealth Manager of the Year
- Landmark IFA - Best Wealth Management Firm
- Wilcocks & Wilcocks - Investment Advisor of the Year
Recognising Excellence in Wealth Management
The 2025 Wealth Management Awards highlight the breadth of talent and dedication within the sector. From pioneering client-first financial recovery solutions to driving progress in cross-border wealth management, this year's winners and finalists have showcased the diverse ways in which professionals are enhancing client outcomes and raising standards of service.
Their achievements span technical expertise, innovative thinking, and a strong commitment to ethical and responsible practice. Whether through bespoke advisory services, educational leadership, or contributions to financial innovation, these organisations and individuals exemplify the values of integrity, trust, and long-term client focus that define excellence in wealth management.
Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their remarkable accomplishments and their ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients across the wealth management landscape.
