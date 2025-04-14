Zefr Expands Brand Suitability Protection On Tiktok With AI-Powered Exclusion Lists

MENAFN - PR Newswire) TikTok's Video Exclusion Lists and Profile Feed Exclusion Lists give advertisers more control over where their ads appear. Zefr layers on real-time, AI-driven exclusion capabilities, ensuring precision, scale and adaptability as trends evolve.

Why it Matters:



Full Loop Protection – Real-time suitability enforcement across campaigns, ensuring ongoing precision beyond static blocklists.

Daily Updates – AI continuously scans and refines exclusion parameters, keeping brands protected as new content emerges.

An Expanded Customizable Taxonomy, Built for Brands – A granular, always-evolving suitability framework that surpasses industry defaults for more precise control, including the ability to block industry specific sensitivities, brand specific needs, or breaking news events such as regional or global crises in real-time. Gain Complete Content Transparency – Access detailed reporting insights through Zefr's UI, Atrium, including trending concepts in your blocklist and a clear view into the content you were protected from.

"Brands need controls that move as fast as social media does," said Richard Raddon, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Zefr. "TikTok's Exclusion Lists put more power in advertisers' hands, and with Zefr's AI, those exclusions aren't just static filters-they're intelligent, adaptable, and built for scale."

A New Era for Brand Suitability

The Video Exclusion List and Profile Feed Exclusion List solutions will be available globally across all TikTok markets where TikTok Inventory Filter is supported starting now. Brands can activate them directly in TikTok Ads Manager, or work with Zefr for enterprise-level protection. Future iterations of the Profile Feed Exclusion List will also include third-party partner management capabilities, with Zefr playing a pivotal role in optimizing brand safety and suitability for advertisers on the TikTok platform.

To learn more about Zefr's expanded measurement and suitability exclusion capabilities on TikTok, visit or contact Zefr directly at [email protected] .

About Zefr

Zefr is the leader in AI-powered content classifications for brands and advertisers. Zefr's platform is purpose built for multi-modal content understanding on open platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Meta and Snap, with pre-bid activation and verification solutions. Our products safeguard media and AI investments, while maximizing performance and efficacy on those channels.

Headquartered in Los Angeles with global offices across New York, Chicago, London, Toronto, Singapore, and more, Zefr is redefining what trust and transparency means for social media in the age of AI. To learn more, visit zefr .

Press Contact:

Hank Kim

[email protected]

SOURCE Zefr Inc.