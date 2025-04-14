Sirva Names Joe Genautis To Lead Unified Technology Vision As CTO/CIO

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirva, a global leader in relocation and moving services, today announced the promotion and expanded role of Joe Genautis, who will continue as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) while also assuming the responsibilities of Chief Information Officer (CIO). Genautis will take over the CIO role from John Kirk, who is retiring after a distinguished 10-year career with the company.

In his expanded role, Genautis will lead the full scope of Sirva's global technology strategy and operations, with a core focus on accelerating the infusion of artificial intelligence (AI) throughout the company's platforms, products, and processes. He will also be responsible for advancing Sirva's data security and cybersecurity efforts, ensuring the protection of client, employee, and company information across all digital environments. His leadership will be pivotal in delivering on Sirva's Strategic Imperatives: Speed, Innovative Technology, Operational Excellence, and Exceptional Customer Service.

"Joe has been a driving force behind our innovation journey," said Carlyn Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Sirva. "By expanding his role, we are positioning ourselves to move faster and smarter-especially when it comes to integrating AI and further advancing our data security. Joe's leadership will help us scale and deepen the use of intelligent technology across every facet of our business."

Since joining Sirva in 2016, Genautis has led the strategic direction for global relocation technology, data science, and analytics. His focus on digital enablement, operational agility, and client-centric innovation has positioned Sirva at the forefront of the mobility industry.

"This is an exciting and transformative moment-not just for Sirva, but for the industry," said Joe Genautis. "I'm thrilled to lead our charge toward AI-powered mobility. From data-driven decision-making to smarter automation, we're building the foundation for a more agile, responsive, and customer-focused future."

In his expanded capacity, Genautis will oversee Sirva's global Information Technology organization, including IT Security, Infrastructure, Desktop Support, and Application Development for both moving and relocation services. Prior to joining Sirva, he served as Chief Information Officer at Torstar Corporation, where he led the strategic direction of the company's technology platforms and cybersecurity programs. Joe holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Quantitative Economics and Computer Science from the University of Toronto.

Sirva is a global leader in relocation and moving services, offering employee relocation solutions to corporate clients and global moving services to consumers. With 77 locations servicing 190+ countries, we offer an unparalleled global footprint backed by extensive product offerings and robust technology solutions that support organizations' global and diverse workforces. From relocation and household goods to commercial moving and storage, our portfolio of brands (Including Sirva, Allied, northAmerican, Global Van Lines, Alliance, and Sirva Mortgage) provide a superior relocation and moving experience to both corporate and consumer clients. Sirva is a flexible and reliable provider for relocations of any size, frequency, and complexity.

