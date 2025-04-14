Director/PDMR Shareholding

14 April 2025

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and Persons Closely Associated (PCA)

The Company was notified that Jason Elphick (a PDMR) sold 5,719 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company, on 14 April 2025. Subsequently, he repurchased 5,275 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company into his ISA and his PCA purchased 444 ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company into her ISA.

The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ("UK MAR") relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.