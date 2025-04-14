PM Modi Lays Foundation Of Rs 410 Crore Terminal Building At Hisar Airport, Local Residents Rejoice

MENAFN - IANS) Hisar, April 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a new Terminal Building of Maharaja Agrasen airport in the city worth over Rs 410 crore on Monday, keeping up the government's focus of making air travel safe, affordable, and accessible to all.

PM Modi also flagged off the first commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya.

Thousands of supporters attended the programme, and their enthusiasm was palpable and evident as they braved the scorching heat to attend the Prime Minister's public rally.

Many local residents expressed their joy over the opening of the new airport terminal in Hisar and said that they never dreamt of such a facility opening in their hometown.

Jai Bhagwan Ladwal, a local resident who attended the programme, said, "It seemed as if the whole of Haryana had gathered in Hisar. People had come from every district, including Sirsa, Nuh, Bhiwani, and Rohtak. PM Modi has done work like the seven wonders in the country.”

“Like the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat, the world's highest railway line in Jammu and Kashmir and now the start of air service from Hisar. PM Modi is doing everything possible for the country," he added.

Comic poet Naresh Kumar Jangar said, "This rally was historic in itself. Such a large crowd and such discipline is rarely seen. Never thought that Hisar would also become a hub of air connectivity. All this is the result of PM Modi's farsightedness and dedication."

Many others expressed their resounding belief in Nayab Singh Saini's administration and the Modi government, stating that transparent and merit-based recruitments have begun in Haryana.

A local said that in prior governments under Congress, jobs were obtained with money and recommendations, but now the children of the poor also stand an equal chance, based on meritocracy.

Notably, the new Terminal Building of the Maharaja Agrasen airport will include a state-of-the-art passenger terminal, a cargo terminal and an ATC building.

With scheduled flights from Hisar to Ayodhya (twice weekly), three flights in a week to Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh, this development will mark a significant leap in Haryana's aviation connectivity.