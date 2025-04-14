Dortmund ‘Want To Show Completely Different Face’ Vs FC Barcelona In Second Leg, Says Kovac

MENAFN - IANS) Dortmund, April 14 (IANS) FC Barcelona ran through the Borussia Dortmund lineup on their way to a comprehensive victory in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Head coach Niko Kovac wants his side to show a completely different face when they host Hansi Flick's side in the second leg at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday (IST).

FC Barcelona won the first leg by a 4-0 scoreline and Borussia Dortmund will need to win by a four-goal margin to force extra-time. BVB have prevailed in seven of their 10 prior knockout ties with Spanish clubs, but they have never overcome a deficit of more than two goals from the first leg in their European history.

"We are aware of the situation. We want to show a completely different face tomorrow than in the first leg and win the game. There are always miracles, but we also know that Barcelona haven't lost a competitive game yet this year,” said Kovac in the pre-game conference.

The Black & Yellows have lost only one of their last 17 UEFA Champions League home games, registering 10 victories and six draws during that run. The goal ratio during that period stands at 34-10. They have only conceded goals in six of those 17 home matches. FC Barcelona are unbeaten in 15 consecutive away matches across all competitions (12 wins and three draws) since losing 1-0 in San Sebastian on November 10, 2024.

The most recent meeting between the two clubs at the venue was only four months ago when Borussia Dortmund fell to a 3-2 defeat on Matchday 6 of the league phase. Kovac also stressed the importance of turning on from the very first minute of the game.

"We have to be there from the first minute tomorrow and get the fans on our side. We can only get the necessary wind from them through willingness to run, performance and passion,” he added.