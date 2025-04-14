403
Illegal Israeli Settlers Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque During Jewish Holiday
(MENAFN) On Monday, hundreds of unauthorized Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound located in occupied East Jerusalem, marking the second day of the Jewish Passover celebration.
Based on a report from the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, a total of 765 unlawful settlers accessed the contested location in organized groups.
Their entry was facilitated and shielded by Israeli security forces, and they gained access through the Al-Mugharbah Gate, situated on the western side of the sacred mosque.
The agency also disclosed that nearly 500 unlawful settlers had forcefully entered the mosque on Sunday, the first day of Passover.
Passover is a significant event in Judaism that honors the escape of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt during the era of Prophet Moses. It is among the most prominent observances on the Jewish religious calendar.
The Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs noted that the previous month alone, during the Muslim sacred period of Ramadan, the mosque compound was stormed by unauthorized settlers on 21 different occasions.
Statistics shared by the governor of Jerusalem revealed that in the first three months of 2025, a total of 13,064 unlawful settlers had invaded the mosque compound.
Since 2003, Israeli authorities have permitted unauthorized settlers to enter the disputed site nearly every day, excluding Fridays and Saturdays.
Al-Aqsa Mosque is regarded as the third most sacred location in Islam.
Jewish tradition refers to the same area as the "Temple Mount," asserting it was the location of two ancient Jewish temples.
