Panasonic Launches New Garment Steamer With Unique Expandable Hanger For Ultimate Ease In Steaming Wide Clothes

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Garment Steamer NI-GWG090GTH's freely-adjustable hanger is ideal for smoothening tricky wrinkles on wide-width clothes, including abayas and thoube







Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa (PMMAF) has announced the launch of the brand-new Garment Steamer NI-GWG090GTH. Designed for ultimate ease and efficiency in straightening out creases on dresses and freshening up other fabrics, this garment steamer features a unique expandable hanger ideal for eliminating wrinkles on tricky wide clothing. In addition, the NI-GWG090GTH's impressive 2400W power output and wide steam head provide powerful steam to effortlessly care for garments with fewer strokes.

Consistently at the forefront developing industry-leading innovations in consumer electronics, Panasonic designed the NI-GWG090GTH's hanger with freely-adjustable length to ensure maximum functionality, especially for households toiling with clothing pieces that are too big to fit on an ironing board. The hanger's width can be adjusted from a minimum of 43 cm to a maximum of 83 cm. This allows users to securely hold various sizes of clothing, enhancing the wrinkle removal effect.

Takashi Sasaki, Director, Consumer Marketing Division, PMMAF, shared that the new garment steamer embodies Panasonic's promise to offer technologies with local needs in mind. “We have a rich history of improving people's lives through our innovative products and solutions. At the core of this is a continuing commitment to provide locally-adapted products with our renowned Japanese quality and craftsmanship. With the unique expandable hanger feature of the garment steamer, we hope to help our regional customers who have always struggled in smoothening wrinkles on their wide garments. In fact, the NI-GWG090GTH is the ideal solution for abaya and thoube users, providing the ultimate garment care with faultless results to the most heat-sensitive fabrics,” he said.

Sasaki added that the new model with 3-liter water tank capacity is the perfect mix of style and function. “The NI-GWG090GTH is not only a practical and reliable solution for garment care, but it is also visually appealing making it an attractive addition to modern living spaces,” Sasaki explained.

In addition to the quick care appeal offered by the expandable hanger, the garment steamer packs plenty of innovations not only to bust wrinkles but also to freshen the fabric, with half the hassle. Among them are:

Powerful Steam:

The NI-GWG090GTH offers effective steam care with its 30-second quick start. The 2400W steam power delivers large-capacity steam at up to 50 g/min, making it easy to smoothen wrinkles and refresh the fibers of clothes in no time. Unlike an iron, there is no heated surface, so there is less risk of burning. This garment steamer is built with a head 1.5X wider than the previous model, thus, fewer strokes are required to efficiently care for wider garments. With three steam levels, users can choose the right amount depending on the material of the clothes and the finish you want.

Convenient Functions:

Garment Steamer NI-GWG090GTH is first-rate in versatility – not only can you use it to steam clothes upright on the hanger, it also allows horizontal position for pressing. Users can turn the ironing board to horizontal position, enabling you to place the garment on a flat surface to tackle stubborn creases. The appliance's pole-mounted stoppers also make it easy to adjust height for convenient steaming and storage.

Moreover, steam head can be stored either facing forward or backward. This is convenient because you do not have to worry about which direction to place the steam head while operating the appliance. The base of the garment steamer is equipped with wheels so that it can be moved easily around without the hassle. Additionally, there is the Draining Cap, which helps prevent scale buildup, therefore contributing to long product life with easy maintenance. It also has a 3L Large Volume Detachable Tank that is easy to detach and attach for smooth refills.

The Panasonic Garment Steamer NI-GWG090GTH is now available across Panasonic outlets in the Middle East, as well as online at Amazon UAE and KSA.

About the Panasonic Group:

Founded in 1918, and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022 with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. The Group reported consolidated net sales of 8,496.4 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2024.

About Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE (PMMAF):

Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE (PMMAF) are the regional Headquarters, all functions related to Sales and Marketing, Supply chain and Customer service solutions, and Advertising functions under the brand name Panasonic are handled by PMMAF. The vision at PMMAF is to be the No 1 Customer-centric Company and No 1 Customer-preferred brand in the Middle East and Africa region.