Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

The Promise Institute for Human Rights

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and The Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA Law unveil program and panelists for "At the Crossroads: Driving Integrated Action for a Resilient Future"

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and The Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA Law announced Monday the lineup of speakers and program for the 2025 Human Rights and Humanitarian Forum , which they will co-host at the UCLA Luskin Conference Center in Los Angeles on May 7 .

At a moment when intensifying global challenges and massive upheavals in humanitarian funding demand fresh thinking, the 2025 Human Rights & Humanitarian Forum seeks to spark new, integrated approaches to advance human dignity, justice, and sustainable peace. It will provide a global platform for thought leaders, practitioners, grassroots humanitarians and academics to develop strategies that harness the power of grassroots movements and young activists. The day prior, on May 6, Aurora will convene a Humanitarian Summit, bringing together local humanitarians from around the world and the greater Los Angeles area to discuss the challenges they currently face and strategies to overcome them.

Register for the 2025 Human Rights and Humanitarian Forum to be held in Los Angeles on May 7.

Post this

"This year, amid tectonic shifts in foreign aid, humanitarians on the ground are collectively asking: what's next?" said Armine Afeyan, CEO of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. "We will seek to develop solutions that drive lasting impact and focus on supporting the work of frontline humanitarians and human rights activists already dedicating their lives to helping others."

Confirmed featured speakers include: Noubar Afeyan , Aurora co-founder and board chair, Flagship Pioneering founder and CEO, and co-founder and chairman of the board at Moderna; Marguerite Barankitse , founder of Maison Shalom and 2016 Aurora Prize Laureate; Nidhi Bouri , former deputy assistant administrator for Global Health at USAID; Anna Spain Bradley , UCLA School of Law professor and faculty director of The Promise Institute for Human Rights; Chelsea Clinton , vice chair, Clinton Foundation and Aurora Prize Selection Commitee Member; Mirza Dinnayi , Yazidi activist saving victims of the Iraq war and co-founder of Air Bridge Iraq , Comfort Ero , president & CEO, International Crisis Group; Dr. Eric Esrailian , Aurora co-founder for the next chapter and board member and chief of the UCLA Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases, as well as a philanthropist film producer and entrepreneur; Leymah Gbowee , founder and president, Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa , 2011 Nobel Peace Laureate and Aurora Prize Selection Committee member; Julienne Lusenge , co-founder and president of Women's Solidarity for Inclusive Peace and Development (SOFEPADI) and co-founder of the Fund for Congolese Women (FFC); Dele Olojede , founder, Africa in the World Festival, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Aurora Prize Selection Committee Member; John Prendergast , co-founder, The Sentry and Aurora Prize Selection Committee Member; Gayle Smith , board member, Skoll Foundation, former CEO, ONE Campaign and former USAID Administrator; Catherine Sweetser , The Promise interim executive director and director of the Human Rights Litigation Clinic.

"This Forum provides a crucial platform to explore the future of human rights and humanitarian work and strengthen collaboration across sectors to help create a more just future for all," said Catherine Sweetser, interim executive director of The Promise Institute for Human Rights. "We invite the broader community to join us in advancing human rights education, research, and impact by amplifying the voices of affected communities."

Under the overarching theme "At the Crossroads: Driving Integrated Action for a Resilient Future," the 2025 Forum will act as a catalyst for uniting diverse perspectives and forging strategic alliances. Going beyond identifying challenges, the Forum will explore pathways that align humanitarian rapid response with long-term human rights protections, development strategies and environmental stewardship. Registration is now open to secure a spot and be part of this pivotal conversation.

The forum is one of a series of landmark events to recognize the impact of Aurora's work over the past 10 years. Last year's forum drew hundreds of attendees concerned about humanitarian issues and featured insightful talks, tackling topics such as human rights, forced displacement, global health crises, the right to education, climate change, artificial intelligence, philanthropy, and gender equality.

Aurora's 10th anniversary events in 2025 include: the Human Rights and Humanitarian Forum , the selection of the 2025 Aurora Humanitarians in New York in September, and the Aurora Prize Ceremony at Ellis Island on November 6. These events will be co-chaired by Dr. Noubar Afeyan, Aurora co-founder and chair of the board and founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering; Dr. Eric Esrailian, co-founder for the next chapter and Aurora board member and The Promise Institute founding donor; Alice Greenwald, Aurora board member and founder and principal of Memory Matters LLC; and Dame Louise Richardson, Aurora Prize Selection Committee member and president of the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

About the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative catalyzes lifesaving work by identifying exceptional humanitarians around the world. Aurora was founded to honor the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and the humanitarians who saved them. Over the past decade, the organization has built a global network and supported more than 3.5 million people affected by humanitarian crises. Aurora focuses on "last mile delivery," directing our funding at the local community level and seeking to inspire "Gratitude in Action." By funding humanitarians around the world, this work contributes to proliferating humanitarianism into the future. For more information, please visit AuroraPrize and AuroraLuminaries .

SOURCE Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED