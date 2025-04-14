Happy Go Leafy Offers 20% Off On Its Red Vein Kratom Collection This Easter!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Happy Go Leafy announces a limited-time Easter offer! Get 20% off on all red vein kratom items from April 14-20, 2025, with code RELAX20.

Miami, Florida, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Happy Go Leafy, a pioneer in the kratom-based natural wellness market, has launched a limited-time discounted Easter 2025 sale on its popular Red Vein Kratom collection. The offer is part of the brand's broader initiative to provide affordable relaxation solutions to kratom users during holidays, especially to those seeking calm and balance in their daily routines.

The Offer Explained!

The offer grants a 20% discount on all HGL red vein kratom products , generally associated with relaxation and end-of-day use. The promotion is valid from April 14th to April 20th, 2025 , and is available exclusively through the brand's official website. Customers can activate the discount by entering the code RELAX20 during checkout.

The offer applies to various product formats, including red kratom powder and capsules. Users can choose the form that best suits their preferences or lifestyle. During the offer window, both individual and curated bundles will qualify for promotional pricing.

There are no minimum purchase requirements, and the discount can be used once per customer. Shipping policies, including free shipping on qualifying orders, remain unchanged during the promotional period. This sale does not extend to other kratom strains or product categories.

How to Redeem the RELAX20 Code?

To access the 20% discount on Happy Go Leafy's Red Kratom collection, customers must follow a few simple steps on the brand's official website.

Visit the official website of Happy Go Leafy during the promotional period.Browse the Red Kratom Collection, which includes eligible strains such as Red Maeng Da, Red Malay, Red Borneo and others.Add desired red strain products (capsules or powder) to the shopping cart.Enter the promo code RELAX20 at checkout.Verify that the discount has been applied before completing the transaction.

The offer is valid for online purchases only, applies exclusively to red vein kratom products, and is limited to one-time use per customer. Standard shipping policies apply, with free shipping available on qualifying orders based on order value and location.

HGL's Red Vein Kratom Strains on Sale

Happy Go Leafy's Easter offer applies to the full range of Red Vein Kratom products on its website. Here are the strains that qualify!





Red Maeng Da Kratom: Typically regarded as one of the more potent red strains, Red Maeng Da is popular among experienced users who prefer stronger, longer-lasting effects in the late hours.



Red Borneo Kratom: Known for its milder, steady properties, Red Borneo is often chosen for its subtle support and is a go-to for those new to red strains.

Red Thai Kratom: Traditionally used for its calming nature, Red Thai is commonly appreciated for its gentle onset and has been associated with promoting relaxation without heaviness.

Red Malay Kratom: Sourced from Malaysia, Red Malay is generally appreciated for its moderate, balanced profile. It is commonly used to support a sense of calm without drowsiness.



Red Elephant Kratom: Recognized for its larger leaf size, Red Elephant is often chosen for its well-rounded, mellow qualities. It is commonly used in evening routines by those seeking gradual, mood-balancing support.

Red Dragon Kratom: A blend-based strain, Red Dragon is typically appreciated for its rich alkaloid content. Users select it for a mix of relaxation and light invigoration without overstimulation.

Red Bali Kratom: A longstanding customer favorite, Red Bali is known for its smoother profile and is often selected by those looking for a balanced, relaxing kratom experience.

Which Consumption Method Should You Choose?

Happy Go Leafy's Red Vein Kratom strains are available in two primary forms: powders and capsules. Customers can choose based on their personal preferences, lifestyle, and desired onset time. Here's how they are distinct.

Red Vein Kratom Powders

Powdered kratom is made from finely ground dried kratom leaves. It can be consumed by mixing with water or juice or adding to smoothies. The powdered form allows for quicker absorption, with effects typically beginning within 30-60 minutes.

It is often favored by experienced users who like to customize their serving sizes and prefer a tasteful experience over a faster onset. However, the earthy taste may not appeal to all users. Powders are generally considered ideal for use at home or in routine evening rituals where preparation time is not a concern.

Red Vein Kratom Capsules

Capsules offer a pre-measured, tasteless, and highly convenient alternative. Each capsule contains a consistent quantity of kratom powder, making it suitable for those new to kratom or seeking portability and discretion.

Because capsules must dissolve before absorption begins, the onset time may take 30 to 45 minutes, slightly longer than powders. They are often preferred for on-the-go use, during travel, or in professional settings where ease and cleanliness are priorities.

Quality and Safety Standards on the Offered Products

All products featured in Happy Go Leafy's Easter offer are subject to the brand's rigorous quality assurance protocols and are third-party lab-tested for alkaloid levels, microbial contaminants, and heavy metals.

These tests are conducted at certified laboratories, and the results are published through Certificates of Analysis (COAs), available to customers on the brand's website.

Regarding their sourcing, the brand claims that all red vein products under offer are made from mature red vein kratom leaves grown in Southeast Asia (where red vein kratom is originally native) and are harvested using sustainable methods under controlled conditions to maintain their natural properties.

Happy Go Leafy oversees every stage of production, from sourcing and drying to packaging, to ensure consistency, safety, and alignment with industry best practices.

What Does Happy Go Leafy Expect From The Offer?

With the launch of its Easter sale, Happy Go Leafy anticipates a notable rise in customer engagement and sales activity, particularly among those seeking trusted relaxation-oriented kratom options.

Based on historical seasonal trends and heightened demand during holidays, the brand projects an increase in sales volume of its red vein collection by 25–30% during the week-long promotional window.

Beyond immediate sales, industry stakeholders and analysts view the offer as an opportunity for the brand to strengthen customer feedback loops with trials across a broader range of red vein strains, including newer additions such as Red Elephant and Red Dragon.

Maya Greene, Head of Product Strategy at Happy Go Leafy, seconded this with her official statement:“In this Easter offer, we're not just providing a discount, we're encouraging more people to explore red strains for calm and balance,” said.“It's a great way for new users to get started and for regulars to revisit their favorites.”

About Happy Go Leafy

Happy Go Leafy is a U.S.-based kratom brand dedicated to providing high-quality, lab-tested natural wellness products like kratom capsules, powders, and liquid shots that people can use to improve their daily health and well-being. The brand offers a wide range of kratom strains, including red vein, green vein, white vein, trainwreck blend, and so on.

