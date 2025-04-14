Can-Fite To Generate $685M In Projected Future Revenues From Its Partnerships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ramat Gan, Israel, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CANF), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small-molecule drugs for oncological and inflammatory diseases, today announced the completion of a comprehensive analysis of its current partnerships and the market potential for its lead drug candidates, Piclidenoson and Namodenoson upon regulatory approvals.

Based on in-depth internal modeling and insights from external advisors, the Company forecasts potential substantial revenue generation over the next decade from its two drug candidates, currently in development for four key indications: psoriasis, advanced liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, and MASH, which assumes, among other things, regulatory approval and launches between 2027 and 2029, depending on the indication and territory. Can-Fite's seven partnerships are structured with diverse financial components, including development and regulatory milestones, commercial sales benchmarks, manufacturing-related transfer payments, and royalties on product sales. Integrating these partnership terms into its projections, the Company anticipates potential significant cumulative income from multiple revenue streams, reinforcing its potential long-term growth prospects based on assumed achievement of milestones, regulatory approval, launches, market penetration and market size.





“While we emphasize these figures are derived from our forecasts and subject to inherent uncertainties of drug development and commercialization, we remain highly encouraged by these projections. They underscore the robust strategic foundation that we have built through our diverse collaborations, reflecting both the significant commercial opportunities and potential long-term value we aim to deliver to our shareholders”, stated Can-Fite VP Business Development Dr. Sari Fishman.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CANF) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, and inflammatory disease. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson recently reported topline results in a Phase III trial for psoriasis and commenced a pivotal Phase III trial. Can-Fite's liver drug, Namodenoson, is being evaluated in a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a Phase IIb trial for the treatment of MASH, and in a Phase IIa study in pancreatic cancer. Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,600 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

