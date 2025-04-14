Gauzy Unveils 11,000Sqft Smart Glass Projection Display In MSC’S New Miami Terminal, The Largest Cruise Ship Terminal In The World

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gauzy's Smart Glass, Covering 75% of the new landmark's facade, to be experienced daily by an estimated 36,000 voyagers and visible to an average of 42,000 passing vehicles – Reaching more than 30 Million People Annually.

TEL AVIV, Israel and MIAMI, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (Nasdaq: GAUZ), a global leader in light and vision control technologies, is excited to announce the official reveal of its smart glass facade, enabling one of the world's largest transparent displays, at the inauguration of the new MSC Terminal in Miami, Florida. The recently completed Miami landmark redefining the city's skyline is the largest and most technologically advanced cruise ship terminal in the world.

More than 11,000 square feet (1,100 square meters) of Gauzy's exterior-grade grey PDLC (polymer dispersed liquid crystal) adhesive smart film has been integrated into 75% of the terminal's glass façade. During daylight hours, the glass remains transparent, allowing natural light and stunning views of Biscayne Bay. At night, the façade transforms into an expansive digital art display by acclaimed artist Danielle Roney that draws real-time data, including tides, current and weather patterns, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to generate an animation of the marine environment.

“We're thrilled to work with MSC and Fincantieri Infrastructure, world leaders and amongst the largest players in the cruise industry to bring this unique, interactive experience to life in Miami. This project serves as a stage to show how built spaces, especially in travel, can be enhanced with Gauzy's smart glass technologies,” said Eyal Peso, CEO of Gauzy.

“We're proud to be trusted by Fincantieri to bring their vision to life in their first U.S.-based project and global flagship terminal. This project aligns with Gauzy's commitment to innovative, sustainable, and smart building solutions that captivate and inspire. We look forward to the possibilities of smart glass technologies breaking new ground across the cruise industry, from terminals to on-board vessels.”

Gauzy's smart glass transparent display fulfills the project's public artworks ordinance requirement, which mandates the integration of artistic elements into major developments. In this case, the smart glass serves both a functional role and also an artistic one, offering a unique solution where digital displays can qualify toward the percentage of project value typically allocated to public art under city planning regulations.

The MSC Miami Terminal installation highlights Gauzy's opportunities in two rapidly expanding markets. The global facade glass market is projected to grow to $412.16B by 2032 while the transparent display market is expected to reach $38.28B by 2032.

Gauzy has an established presence in Miami, one of the fastest growing U.S. real estate and development markets. The company has completed several notable projects with new projects in the pipeline for South Florida, underscoring the burgeoning demand for innovative building materials in the region.

With this monumental project, Gauzy, MSC, and Fincantieri Infrastructure set a new benchmark for how sustainable technology and immersive art can seamlessly merge into global travel hubs, redefining passenger experience on and off cruise ships.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of smart glass technologies and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.

