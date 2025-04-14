403
Decrease in European Tourism to U.S. Amid Political Tensions
(MENAFN) The United States has seen a notable decline in visitors from Europe, largely attributed to heightened geopolitical friction and growing apprehensions regarding negative experiences at U.S. entry points during President Donald Trump’s administration, according to a report by a newspaper on Friday.
President Trump has adopted a confrontational stance on international relations, recently introducing broad-based tariffs targeting key trading allies.
Although he granted a temporary 90-day exemption to most nations, China was notably excluded.
This omission triggered a tit-for-tat escalation between the U.S. and China, with each nation raising tariffs in response—an exchange that rattled financial markets across the globe.
These policy decisions have negatively influenced global traveler confidence, said Paul English, co-founder of the travel platform Kayak, in a conversation with the news agency.
“In just two months [Trump] has destroyed the reputation of the US, shown one way by diminished travel from the EU to the US,” English informed the media.
“This is not only one more terrible blow to the US economy, it also represents reputation damage that could take generations to repair.”
