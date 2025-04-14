Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. Expects Full Enrollment In Promising Phase 2A Trial Of NEO100-01 For Malignant Gliomas In September

CALABASAS, Calif., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTHI) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) cancers and disorders, today announced that it expects full enrollment in its Phase 2a clinical trial for its lead therapeutic candidate, NEO100-01 in September. Only six patients remain to complete the trial's 25-patient enrollment target.

This landmark trial, for which read-out data is expected in early 2026, investigates NEO100, a proprietary, highly purified version of perillyl alcohol, delivered intranasally, a non-invasive method designed to bypass the blood-brain barrier through the olfactory and trigeminal nerves. NEO100-01 is the first intranasal therapy of its kind evaluated in malignant gliomas, particularly targeting IDH1 mutant Grade III and IV astrocytomas. Grade IV gliomas are among the most aggressive and deadly forms of brain cancer.

“We believe our intranasal delivery mechanism can present a breakthrough in central nervous system oncology, potentially offering a practical and elegant route to circumvent the blood-brain barrier,” said Dr. Thomas Chen, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer at NeOnc Technologies.“Early data from our Phase 1 study provides support that patients with IDH1 mutations experienced extended survival post-recurrence with minimal side effects. We are optimistic that this approach could transform treatment outcomes for this patient population.”

“Reaching near full enrollment in the NEO100-01 trial, with only six patients remaining, is a positive and exciting development,” said Executive Chairman, Amir Heshmatpour.“Our team believes we can meet the FDA's efficacy endpoints and deliver a positive outcome for patients battling these devastating tumors.”

NEO100 has been granted both Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), reinforcing its potential as a significant advancement in the treatment of malignant gliomas.

ABOUT NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics that are designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier. The company's NEOTM drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc's NEO100TM and NEO212TM therapeutics are in Phase II human clinical trials and are advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status. The company has exclusively licensed an extensive worldwide patent portfolio from the University of Southern California consisting of issued patents and pending applications related to NEO100, NEO212, and other products from the NeOnc patent family for multiple uses, including oncological and neurological conditions.

For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit neonc.com .

