Oneodio Unveils Studio Max 1 Wireless DJ Headphones - Flagship Product Set To Redefine DJ Experiences
The Studio Max 1 Wireless DJ Headphones represent the pinnacle of OneOdio's innovative engineering and design philosophy. Meticulously developed to meet the demanding requirements of professional DJs, the headphones deliver a powerful and immersive audio experience. Key features include:
-
0.02-Second Ultra-Low Latency : With a groundbreaking 20ms wireless response and its independently developed RAPID WILL+ technology, the Studio Max 1 ensures real-time audio performance, enabling flawless synchronization during live sets.
Superior Audio Quality: Equipped with LDAC support and Dual Hi-Res Audio Certification, these headphones deliver deep bass, crisp highs, and balanced mids, providing DJs with an immersive sound experience.
120-Hour Extended Battery Life: Designed for the rigors of live performances, the Studio Max 1 offers impressive battery longevity so that DJs can perform longer without interruption.
Versatile 4-in-1 Connectivity: Whether you're connecting wirelessly, through a wired setup, or switching among multiple devices, the Studio Max 1 adapts effortlessly to various performance environments.
Earlier this year, at the CES exhibition held in January, the Studio Max 1 garnered widespread acclaim from industry experts. The product received a total of five prestigious awards-including the Gadgety Awards, Android Headlines Technology Awards, and Reviewed Awards among others-underscoring its excellence in design, performance, and innovation.
Jack, the visionary founder of OneOdio, commented on the launch:"The Studio Max 1 represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of audio technology. Integrating 0.02-second ultra-low latency and unmatched audio quality into a single, versatile package was a challenge we gladly embraced. Our collaboration with DJ Arianna has enriched this product with firsthand industry insights, and the accolades it received at CES further validate our efforts."
The Studio Max 1 Wireless DJ Headphones are engineered not only for performance excellence but also for comfort and durability, featuring a sleek, ergonomic design ideal for long sessions in both the studio and on stage.
The Studio Max 1 is now available for purchase from authorized retailers and on the official OneOdio website for just $169.99. For more details, please visit OneOdio's website.
Who's OneOdio
OneOdio, born in 2013, is a leading manufacturer of audio gear. Driven by a mission to deliver professional sound experiences to music enthusiasts worldwide, OneOdio has consistently introduced groundbreaking audio products, including its Studio Pro series, Monitor series, Fusion series, and Focus series. With a global presence, OneOdio's over-ear headphones have consistently ranked in the top three positions within Amazon's headphone category.
Follow on social:
LinkedIn:
Facebook:
Instagram:
SOURCE OneOdioWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment