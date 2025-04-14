Amir Issues Decision To Reconstitute The Board Of Directors Of The Free Zones Authority

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Amiri Resolution No. 13 of 2025, to restructure the Board of Directors of the Free Zones Authority.

The decision stipulates that the Board of Directors of the Free Zones Authority will be reconstituted under the chairmanship of His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, with His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani as Vice Chairman; and the membership of HE Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, HE Akbar Al Baker, HE Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal, HE Mohammed Hassan Al Malki, Sheikh Ali bin Al Waleed Al Thani, Yousuf Mohammed Al Jaidah, and a representative of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. The Prime Minister may add other experienced and qualified members to the Board of Directors of the Authority.

The decision stipulated that it be implemented, effective from the date of its issuance, and published in the Official Gazette.