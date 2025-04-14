Bitget Wallet Supports Walletconnect's Token Launch Via WCT Activation

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has launched a 24-hour onchain campaign to support the upcoming launch of WCT, the native token of the WalletConnect protocol, aiming to drive early user engagement ahead of the Token Generation Event (TGE) scheduled for April 15.

WCT is designed to serve as a governance and incentive token for the WalletConnect ecosystem, a key piece of infrastructure enabling connectivity between crypto wallets and decentralized applications. The token's launch marks a significant milestone in WalletConnect's decentralization roadmap, expanding opportunities for community-driven participation.

To coincide with the TGE, Bitget Wallet's 24-hour campaign invites users to send 5 USDT or 1 BGB to a designated address between April 14 at 7:00 and April 15 at 7:00 (UTC). A total of 2,000 eligible participants will have a chance to win WCT rewards, while non-winning entries will be fully refunded. The activation reflects a broader trend toward wallet-native experiences that simplify access to emerging token ecosystems.

The WCT campaign offers a simplified entry point into WalletConnect's evolving ecosystem. Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet , stated, "As WalletConnect moves toward greater decentralization, we see its role in connecting the Web3 stack becoming even more critical. By supporting WCT launch, we aim to make it easier for users to engage with foundational infrastructure in a secure and intuitive way."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser and crypto payment solutions. Supporting over 130 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300+ million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets.

