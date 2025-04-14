Newman's Own, Inc. Kicks Off Pay What You Want Food Truck Tour On Tax Day

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With 1 in 5 U.S. children living in food insecure households, according to USDA Economic Research Service's 2023 report, "Household Food Security in the United States in 2023," the tour aims to raise $500,000 by asking: How much is a slice or salad worth to you when every dollar helps kids? Running through October, the "Pay What You Want" Food Truck will travel the eastern seaboard and southern U.S., rotating the menu to offer consumers several ways to help reach the donation goal.

On April 15, Newman's Own will also kick off a nationwide casting call for "Paul's Pit Crew," paying homage to Paul Newman's racing career. The brand ambassadors will travel to key locations with the Food Truck, sharing behind-the-scenes moments and impact of the initiative on social media. Interested candidates will soon be able to apply on the Newman's Own website; the company will announce the selected ambassador in May.

"We're excited to bring back the Pay What You Want Food Truck bigger and better than before, flipping the script this Tax Day," said Rob Master, Chief Marketing Officer of Newman's Own, Inc. "With an expanded tour, hundreds of stops and the search for Paul's Pit Crew, we'll reach more communities than ever and benefit more children in the process."

The Pay What You Want Food Truck first launched last year serving pizza and making over 20 stops to test the power of the pay-what-you-want model. Across all cities, customers paid more than the average retail prices, proving that people give generously when they know their purchase makes a difference. This year, the truck will visit communities surrounding cities such as New York City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Charlotte and Atlanta, bringing delicious meals and snacks made from high-quality, recognizable-ingredients to local, family-friendly events.

Inspired by company founder Paul Newman's original mission, the Pay What You Want Food Truck builds on Newman's Own long-standing "Give it All Away" model, where 100% of profits go to the Foundation and its mission to nourish and transform the lives of children who face adversity. Since 1982, Paul Newman and Newman's Own Foundation have donated more than $600 million to good causes-all funded by the millions of consumers who purchase Newman's Own products. Today, Newman's Own Foundation grantee partners promote nutritious food in schools, support Indigenous food justice, and through SeriousFun Children's Network, create positive childhood experiences for kids living with serious illnesses.

"We are proud to see the Pay What You Want Food Truck continuing Paul Newman's legacy of radical giving," said Alex Amouyel, President and CEO of Newman's Own Foundation. "Whether people choose to 'pay' $1.00, $10.00, or $100.00 for a slice or a salad, it's in fact a donation to the Foundation and our mission, to nourish and transform the lives of children who face adversity."

