FC Goa Part Ways With Striker Armando Sadiku

Margao, April 14 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa have announced the departure of forward Armando Sadiku ahead of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025.

The Albanian striker, who joined the Gaurs this season after winning the League Shield with MBSG last year, scored 10 goals in 24 ISL appearances. The lethal goalscorer took the league by storm with a fiery start, netting eight goals in his first seven consecutive games.

"FC Goa and Armando Sadiku have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect," read the statement by the club on social media.

However, Sadiku struggled to find the back of the net in the latter part of the season, scoring only two goals in his next 17 matches. His final goal for the Gaurs came against Bengaluru FC in the second-leg semi-final, where he levelled the aggregate score immediately after coming off the bench before Sunil Chhetri netted the winner for the Blues in stoppage time.

Despite the dry spell, Sadiku remained a key figure in FC Goa's attack. He finished as the Gaurs' top scorer this season, averaging 14 passes per game, creating 19 chances, and providing two assists.

FC Goa recorded one of their best-ever league stage finishes, racking up 48 points to secure second place on the table. The Gaurs' journey ended narrowly in the semi-finals, edged out 3-2 on aggregate by Bengaluru FC and it was midfielder Brison Fernandes who pulled the strings for the team and was rewarded with the Emerging Player of the Season award.

Across 24 appearances, he scored 7 goals and registered 2 assists, while also creating 27 chances, completing 25 key passes and winning 74 duels – numbers that underline his impact in the heart of midfield.

FC Goa will now look to regroup as they prepare to take on Gokulam Kerala FC in the Round of 16 of the Kalinga Super Cup on April 21.