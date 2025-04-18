Surat Gets New Underpass, Relief To Thousands Of Daily Commuters

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, April 18 (IANS) In a major infrastructure boost in Gujarat's Surat, a new underpass near Budia Chowkdi was inaugurated on Friday.

Aiming at easing traffic and improving connectivity in the region, Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Paatil inaugurated the Rs 40-crore project in a ceremony held at Ramji Wadi.

Addressing the gathering, Paatil reflected on personal memories and the transformative journey of the region.

“Today's inauguration reminds me of 1967, when my father served at the Sachin GIDC police station. Sachin was once a small village. No one imagined then that this area, and others around it, would witness such rapid growth,” he said.

Paatil said that India's development has reached a stage once unimaginable.“Now, within a radius of just 25 kilometres, we can witness development in every corner. Back then, there were doubts even about the safety of bridges. Today, bridges built under the ministry led by Nitin Gadkari reflect world-class planning and execution,” he added, noting how even ageing colonial-era double-decker bridges have now been replaced with modern structures. The new underpass is expected to benefit lakhs of commuters, reducing congestion and travel time while enhancing overall road safety.

Paatil acknowledged the efforts of local and state authorities in addressing critical needs and highlighted the role of industrial stakeholders in making such projects possible.

He further spoke on broader development efforts, including law and order stability in Gujarat and the laying of a deep-sea pipeline from Umargam to Vapi and Valsad, part of a larger Rs 5,000-crore infrastructure initiative.“The areas around national highways have seen tremendous growth.

"With better infrastructure, people will not only save time but also avoid accidents. These facilities are the result of our commitment to traffic discipline and development,” he said.

On water conservation, Paatil shared the government's plan to build water recharge structures in 27,000 villages under a major water conservation initiative.

Urging participation from the public, especially in Budia, he said,“Modiji's vision is that water is life. If we recharge rainwater into the earth through bore structures, we can avoid water shortages and ensure sustainable agriculture.”