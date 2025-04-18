Former Rochdale Midfielder Joe Thompson Passes Away At 36 After Third Battle With Cancer

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Former Rochdale midfielder, and Manchester United academy product, Joe Thompson passed away at the age of 36 after he was diagnosed with cancer for a third time in April 2024. Thompson was found to have stage four lymphoma - a type of blood cancer - which had spread to his lungs after twice recovering from the disease during his playing career.

At the age of nine, he joined Manchester United's Academy where he stayed until 16. It was then, in the summer of 2005, he joined Rochdale to make his first team debut in a match against Carlisle United in May 2006. Joe would go on to be a regular and played an integral part in promotion to League One in 2010.

“A man who epitomised our club's values. We are saddened to share that Joe Thompson has passed away. A warm personality who had a deep connection with our club from a young age, our thoughts are with Joe's family and friends at this difficult time,” read the statement by Manchester United.

His first spell with the club came to an end in 2012 having made 157 appearances and scoring 17 goals. It was that summer he joined Tranmere Rovers, although he did return to Spotland for a loan spell in that season, making seven appearances. In 2013, Joe was diagnosed with the cancerous disease Hodgkin lymphoma, battling to overcome that and returning to professional football with Bury in 2014.

Spells at Wrexham, Southport and Carlisle United followed before a return to the Crown Oil Arena in 2016 marked a third stint with Dale. However, just several months later, the disease came back for a second time. Once again, Joe summoned the will to bravely fight off the disease and returned to action just nine months after his last match.

He featured in the FA Cup fifth-round replay against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium, before entering himself into Rochdale folklore on the final day of the 2017/18 season.

With Dale needing a win to survive relegation to League Two, Joe appeared as a 67th-minute substitute and just two minutes later, he scored the crucial goal that secured a 1-0 victory. He made one more appearance for the club before announcing his retirement from football in 2019.

After ending his playing days, Joe went on to tell his inspiring story as a motivational speaker and life coach, as well as becoming an engaging football pundit and holding an ambassadorial role with Manchester United, amongst many other things.