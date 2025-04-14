'If Policemen Aren’T Safe, Who Is?' Cong Slams Punjab Govt Over Law And Order

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Congress National Spokesperson Pawan Khera, on Monday while addressing the media during the 'Save Constitution' rally in Amritsar, raised serious concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion of Dr B.R. Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, Khera warned that the safety of both police personnel and citizens is under threat, and urged the state government to take responsibility.

"In Punjab, even police officers are not safe, and they are being attacked with grenades. The situation in Punjab is highly concerning," Khera said, referring to recent incidents that have raised security alarms in the state.

Khera was in Amritsar to participate in a Congress rally to mark Ambedkar Jayanti and to highlight the need to protect the Constitution.

He, along with senior party leaders, paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar's statue and emphasised the enduring relevance of his vision.

"When the Constitution is under threat, our rights are also in danger. Saving the Constitution is necessary to protect our rights," he said, adding that both the central and state governments are failing in their duties.

Referring to Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa's remarks, Khera stated, "I haven't had a long conversation with Bajwa ji, but the government should take full responsibility to ensure that every citizen and police officer in Punjab is safe."

Criticising Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Khera asserted, "There should be no political games when it comes to the security of the country, the state, or any province. Bhagwant Mann should take responsibility. People indulging in petty politics cannot run a government."

He also rejected the idea that lodging FIRs would cover up the state's failures. "Registering cases won't hide the real issues. Everyone can see what's happening. Punjab is on the right path, but there are conspiracies to derail it," he warned.

Earlier on Sunday the Punjab Police questioned Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader, Partap Singh Bajwa, urging him to reveal his sources after he claimed in a TV interview that 50 hand grenades had entered the state, of which 18 had been used and 32 remained unaccounted for.

The Punjab Police's counter-Intelligence team visited Bajwa's residence in Chandigarh to question him about his claims.