UN chief denounces fatal Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city of Sumy
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed that he is “deeply alarmed and shocked” following a deadly missile strike by Russia on the Ukrainian city of Sumy. In a statement issued by his representative on Sunday, Guterres voiced significant concern regarding the incident.
Ukrainian officials reported that the attack resulted in the deaths of over 30 individuals in Sumy, located just 31 kilometers (19.2 miles) from the Russian border, as residents were celebrating the Christian holiday of Palm Sunday.
In his remarks, Guterres highlighted in his statement that international humanitarian law forbids assaults on civilians and civilian infrastructure, insisting that “any such attacks, wherever they occur, must end immediately.”
Reiterating his appeal for a sustainable ceasefire in Ukraine, he emphasized ongoing support for initiatives aimed at achieving “a just, lasting and comprehensive peace that fully upholds Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions.”
In a related development, the Sumy City Council announced a three-day mourning period for the northeastern region, commencing on Monday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in two separate posts on X, urged the global community to "not stay silent or indifferent" in response to the attacks, asserting that such actions warrant "nothing but condemnation."
